Regional Queenslanders are having the most children

Queensland regional and remote women are having the most children across the state, according to the latest births data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Mothers in the local government area of Paroo in the south west lead the data, giving birth to the most babies during their lifetime at 3.42 per woman.
The tiny area, which encompasses towns like Cunnamulla and Wyandra, is home to 1679 people - 850 women and 829 men.
Following Paroo was Cherbourg (2.98), Carpentaria (2.96), Mornington (2.6), Maranoa (2.44), Torres Straight Island (2.43), Goondiwindi (2.39), Mount Isa (2.38), Northern Peninsula Area (2.33), South Burnett (2.32) and Balonne (2.3).
That's in comparison to a statewide total fertility rate of 1.73 babies per woman and a national rate of 1.66.
Queensland registered 64,111 births in 2021, an increase of 4621 on registered births in 2020.
2020 was the first year since 2006 in which Queensland births dropped below 60,000.
Out of all the states, the NT recorded the highest fertility rate, with 1.8 babies born per woman in 2021.
Queensland and WA tied in second, while the ACT recorded the lowest, at 1.46 babies per woman.
Queensland women aged 30-34 years continued to have the highest fertility rate, followed by women aged 25-29 years.
However, when focusing purely on regional and remote areas, women aged 25-29 years had the highest fertility rate.
ABS demography director Emily Walter said the national fertility rate in women aged 35 and over had grown substantially in 30 years, while teenage pregnancies had reached an all-time low.
"From 1991 to 2021, the fertility rate of mothers aged 35-39 years doubled, and for mothers aged 40-44 years, it has nearly tripled," Ms Walter said.
"In contrast, births to teenage mothers have reached an all-time low, with 5102 babies born to teenage mothers in 2021. Both of these factors contribute to the continuing rise in median age of mothers - now 31.7 years."
The total fertility rate in a specific year is defined as the total number of children that would be born to each woman if she were to live to the end of her child-bearing years and give birth to children in alignment with the prevailing age-specific fertility rates.
