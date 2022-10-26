Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Urannah Dam proponents: 'We won't give up'

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 26 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proponents of Urannah Dam say they won't give up on the major North Queensland project. - Picture- artist's impression

PROPONENTS of Urannah Dam say they won't give up on the major North Queensland project despite its funding being cut in federal budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.