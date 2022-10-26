NATIONALS leader David Littleproud has slammed funding cuts for Queensland dams as part of Tuesday's federal budget.
Federal support for the Urannah and Hells Gate projects were withdrawn while the Hughenden Irrigation Scheme and Emu Swamp project had funds paused as part of the Labor government's first budget.
However, Paradise Dam, Big Rocks Weir and the Cairns Water Security project, were among those included.
Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek said the government had a "strong, secure and national water plan", and was putting $2.6m towards establishing a National Water Commission to direct the nation's water infrastructure.
A further $29m will go towards metering, monitoring and increased compliance within the basin and $22.9m will be used to update the science behind the basin's water management.
"[Our national water plan is] for towns and communities, for industry, and for the environment, - all three go hand in hand," Ms Plibersek said.
"After nearly a decade of broken promises and dodgy behaviour under the Liberals and Nationals, we will restore trust and integrity to water policy."
However, Mr Littleproud said the budget had left the Sunshine State high and dry.
"From what I can see, it has all been redirected to the Victorian government and a $2.2 billion rail line around Melbourne," he said.
"If you look at the government's glossy budget booklet and what Queensland got compared to the other states and territories, it is embarrassing because when you compare the spending, Queensland got dudded.
"They are doing the Bruce Highway and Kuranda Range, which is excellent, but when it comes to water infrastructure, we're going backwards."
Echoing Mr Littleproud's sentiments, Shadow Water and Construction of Dams Minister Deb Frecklington said the funding cuts had sent "shockwaves through rural communities".
"Dam projects like Urannah and Hells Gate were set to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, and a raft of new infrastructure for North Queensland," Ms Frecklington said.
"Urannah was also set to deliver reliable and affordable energy through hydroelectricity at a time the federal government's own figures show power prices will rise by over 50 per cent.
"Labor's announcement yesterday [Tuesday] proves they are playing politics and gambling with the futures of rural and regional Queenslanders."
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
