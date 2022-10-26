Weaner steers reach 794c at Roma

A total of 1178 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 588c and averaged 464c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 794c and averaged 598c, steers 280-330kg reached 662c and averaged 592c, and steers 330-400kg reached 588c and averaged 526c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 548c averaging 492c.
FI and MJ Taylor, Lying Downs, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 794c, reaching $1890 to average $1871. PA Campbell, Praire Vale, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 662c, reaching $2327 to average $2053.
Luckona Holdings Pty Ltd, Luckona Downs, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 620c, reaching $1710 to average $1458. The Droughtmaster cross heifers sold to 550c, reaching $1301 to average $1203.
LL and SD Bode, Breena Plains, McKinlay, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 578c, reaching $2286 to average $1963. PJ and N Nichol, Sutton Veney, Roma, sold Angus steers to 544c, reaching $2425 to average $2425.
Yorkaringa Farming Trust, Yorkaringa, Wallumbilla, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 480c, reaching $2431 to average $2209. GR and ML Scott, Ruby Farm, Wallumbilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 435c, reaching $2513 to average $2513. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 478c, reaching $2155 to average $2065.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 578c and averaged 521c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 576c and averaged 522c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 520c, averaging 426c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 520c, averaging 458c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 478c, averaging 452c.
Penny Kelly, Lying Downs, Injune, sold Charolais cross heifers to 578c, reaching $999 to average $999. John GD Nichol, Ridgewell, Roma, sold Angus cross heifers to 520c, reaching $2059 to average $2059.
Cows 330-400kg reached 412c and averaged 338c, cows 400- 500kg topped at 382c, averaging 346c, cows 500-600kg topped at 377c, averaging 358c, and cows over 600kg topped at 370c, averaging 370c.
Angellala Downs Pastoral Co, Angellala Downs, Morven, sold Santa Gertrudis cross cows to 370c, reaching $2437 to average $2054.
