Central Queensland's 'game changing' inland port project is officially up and running, amidst the region's biggest harvest season in 10 years.
The CQ Inland Port is a purpose-built transport and logistics hub facility at Yamala, which is 25km east of Emerald.
The port also incorporates a GrainCorp bulk grain handling facility and a multi-user intermodal container terminal, which is adjacent to a 56-lot industrial estate and LDC cotton gin.
Global logistics and shipping company SEAWAY will shortly commence running direct container train services to Australia's east coast ports.
Bringing three levels of government together to support this project - and selling the concept to stakeholders took patience for port managing director Alan Stent-Smith and his son Warrick.
Mr Stent-Smith said port will create greater efficiencies in the supply chain for regional industries and increases access and competitiveness markets.
"Establishing the key enabling infrastructure at CQIP is allowing industry to confidently invest in our region, creating jobs, growth and increased profitability to all sectors," he said.
"Build it and they'll come is a strong belief of ours.
"Shipping containers can now be packed at the rate of six to eight per hour with the whole in-load and out-load capacity of the system being 250 tonne per hour."
To date, GrainCorp's CQ cluster has taken almost 200,000 tonnes of grain, with Yamala taking in close to 60,000 of that.
The $8.5 million facility also incorporates a weighbridge, automated grain sampler, 30,000 tonne ground bunkers, 2500 tonne manufactured Dennys silo system and Austmech container packer system.
Seaway's Queensland regional manager Jamie Kennedy said the facility kicked off to a great start, before wide-spread storms impacted the region.
"We had a little interruption with the rain, but we're back receiving more grain from local growers during this bumper harvest," Mr Kennedy said.
"Now that we've had a few days without rain, hopefully harvesters are back in the paddock trying to get this wheat off."
With local GrainCorp storage facilities filling up, the trading company has had to close some of their Central Highlands storages for receivals.
Mr Kennedy said this was an ideal oportunity for the Yamala facility to showcase it's worth to the region.
"Whatever we can do to help farmers get their crop off paddock and into storage," he said.
"Like most of our facilities across the country, we don't want to necessarily own it, we're happy to run it as an open access facility.
"We're not joined to one particular exporter or one particular company, we welcome all comers and we try and get export product to market."
With speculation the new port would cause congestion with large amount of trucks delivering grain to site during harvest season, Mr Stent-Smith said they've installed a 16 metre wide road heading into the port, allowing for 1.5 kilometres of truck marshalling.
"The industrial park design has allowed for this as the future rail siding loop extension when constructed will extend the full length of port drive, with industrial lots in stage 2 and 3 accessing from a separate estate road network," he said.
GrainCorp's Queensland regional operations manager Brad Foster said prior to the recent rain event, Yamala was averaging 7000 tonnes of receivals a day.
"Central Queensland is likely to experience its biggest harvest season in 10 years, which gives our newest site in the GrainCorp network, Yamala, the chance to really flex its muscles," Mr Foster said.
"Unfortunately the recent wet weather has disrupted the harvest but hopefully mother nature plays the game and the area can benefit from a positive harvest this year.
"From Yamala, we can get a 24-hour cycle for trains meaning we can transfer grain to the Gladstone Port and back in a day. It can also go direct to export terminals at Mackay and Brisbane."
Mr Stent-Smith said visions for the future are to create a full rail loop and increased manufacturing, processing and value adding activities at the development.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
