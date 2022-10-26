Queensland Country Life
Central Qld's 'game changing' inland port up and running in time for bumper wheat harvest

By Ben Harden
Updated October 26 2022 - 8:28am, first published 8:00am
CQ Inland Port project manager Warrick Stent-Smith at the Yamala facility, which so far this harvest season has taken in 60,000 tonnes of grain. Picture by Ben Harden

Central Queensland's 'game changing' inland port project is officially up and running, amidst the region's biggest harvest season in 10 years.

