The lack of skilled workers in the bush is holding back progress and future production according to some who are having difficulty in sourcing workers.
Chris Turnbull of Lansdowne at Tambo manages the largest Merino stud in the state, said they would dearly love to increase their sheep numbers from 35,000 to 40,000 head.
The Lansdowne aggregation consists 66,206 hectares. In May this year they added the Terrick Merino stud from Rick and Jenny Keogh, giving them an additional 2000 stud ewes and 500 stud rams.
"The sheep industry is pretty good at the moment, but the shortage of skilled labour is our main problem," Mr Turnbull said.
"We have been able to lift our sheep numbers over the past three years. but have now put it on hold, due to the skilled shortage."
Mr Turnbull has seven employees on the books, including two women, but ideally would like nine in total.
He said that sheep contractors and skilled shearers were also in short supply in the industry.
"There are no, or few contractors available, so we are now marking our sheep," he said.
"As well, we have ordered a Peak Hill sheep handler, so we can take on our own crutching, to save on labour, and especially our workers' backs.
"However, there is a six month wait on the sheep handler."
Mr Turnbull said they were upgrading their workers' accommodation and improved kitchen and common areas, to give his workers a better standard of living.
"This industry is known for its hard yakka, so the more we can do for our staff in making the job easier certainly helps us attract and retain good people to the industry."
Bob Speed from Retreat Station near Yaraka says he has no problem in attracting workers in the 15 to 16 year age bracket.
"However we are lacking people with experience in the 25 to 30 age bracket," Mr Speed said.
"These days the experienced age in the stock camp is 23 years."
"Ideally, when we are in full swing we need eight to 12 people, and currently are 50 per cent staffed."
He said they were in the process of installing a new donga for separate accommodation, and improving the infrastructure with the expectation of having an all-female camp next year.
"Also we are upgrading the safely aspect in our cattle handling facilities to keep everyone safe.
"We do have grey nomads in the short term, which is a breath of fresh air as they can handle a lot of the work except in the stock camp, and a trainee veterinarian is working with us as well."
