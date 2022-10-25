Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Somerset bounty changes 'ludicrous', grazier says

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
Updated October 25 2022 - 8:13pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two wild dogs trapped on a dead calf at Mt Brisbane. Picture Don McConnel

Changes to Somerset Regional Council's wild dog and wild pig bounty payment method will be introduced from November and some graziers are not happy about it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.