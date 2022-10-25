Somerset bounty changes 'ludicrous', grazier says

Changes to Somerset Regional Council's wild dog and wild pig bounty payment method will be introduced from November and some graziers are not happy about it.
Council says the decision has been prompted by reduced banking services in the region, including the impending closure of the National Australia Bank in Esk on November 3.
From November, bounty payments will no longer be paid in cash, but to a Somerset rate assessment nominated by the claimant.
This new payment method will start on November 16 at the bounty days held at Esk and Kilcoy.
Pest Management Working Group representative, councillor Sean Choat, said the changes also reduced risk.
"It reduces the potential risk to council officers and claimants handling large amounts of cash at widely advertised times and locations," Mr Choat said.
"Payment to rating accounts has proven to be an effective method for many years.
"Council appreciates the efforts participants have made in combatting pest animals in the region and looks forward to the continued success of this program, together with this necessary shift from cash payments."
Mr Choat also encouraged claimants who do not have a rateable property in Somerset to negotiate some form for arrangement between themselves and either the landholder where the animals have been sourced or another Somerset ratepayer.
Don McConnel, who runs Mt Brisbane Droughtmasters on Somerset Dam in the Brisbane Valley, employs pest controllers on his property to tackle wild dogs.
He said scrapping cash payments would reduce the incentive for hunters to do the work, which in turn would increase pest numbers.
"This is a very bad idea," Mr McConnel said.
"We have people that do wild dog control on our property and part of the incentive is they get the bounty money when they take dogs in and then we pay them $50 on top, per dog. Well, there's no incentive for them to come out and do that now."
Mr McConnel said council officers would still be able to access cash from the post office, and the move was more about saving money and a focus shift away from farmers.
"They're saying it's because of the bank closure that they won't be having the cash but they can get the cash from the post office. We're not talking a big amount of money," he said.
"It's a ludicrous decision and unfortunately, as the urban come out here, the council focus is very much changing.
"I personally think they don't want the scalps coming in. They're looking for any excuse to stop it. Council don't like giving money out.
"It's the way that unfortunately a lot of councils are going to go, with the incentives not there anymore to try and control these wild animals. We're already seeing now - all the weeds, the dogs, the pigs - are getting way out of hand in the district. If they start making it too hard, the control is going to stop and we're just going to get a much bigger problem."
Mr McConnel has seen wild dog numbers reduce since using hunters, but fears the problem could get worse.
In response, Mayor Graeme Lehmann said council gave the wild dog and pig bounty changes considerable thought before its implementation.
"Payment of pest animal bounties in cash is not consistent with the practices of any local government. Somerset Regional Council is the only known council in Queensland to pay pest animal bounties in cash," he said.
Mr Lehmann said it presented "unacceptable" risks to council officers and shooters in handling large amounts of cash at times and locations which have been widely advertised.
He also pointed to implications under the Australia Taxation Office's taxable payments reporting system, and says it potentially encourages roadside shooting and trespassing on private property.
Additionally, he says it potentially encourages claims to Somerset Regional Council for animals which were not destroyed in Somerset.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
