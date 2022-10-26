Restockers target yearling steers and heifers at Toowoomba

The supply of stock at Toowoomba increased by 102 head to 320 on Monday.
Young light weight cattle were in the largest numbers with only a handful of cows penned.
The regular panel of buyers was present and operating. Light weight yearling steers and heifers continued to receive very strong support from restockers.
Medium weight yearling steers and heifers to feed experienced strong demand from feeder operators as well as restockers. Cows were to small in numbers to reliably quote.
A small sample of light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to 622c to average 614c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 531c to 544c with sales to 606c, and restockers paid to 620c/kg for some in the same weight range. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 464c with occasional sales to 548c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg made from 498c to 590c to average 528c/kg. Yearling heifers under 280kg to restockers or background made to 550c to average 481c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 492c to 500c with some to 540c/kg. A small selection of heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 468c/kg.
The best of the cows made to 342c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 322c, and a medium weight bull made to 398c/kg. A bull sold open auction made to $2050/head.
