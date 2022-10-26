Queensland Country Life
Great Northern Brahman Sale topped by a heifer at $42,000

By Kent Ward
Updated October 27 2022 - 1:56am, first published October 26 2022 - 4:00am
The top-selling male of the sale was the 23-month-old, $24,000 Ooline Simo 1863 seen here with James Kent, Ooline stud, Goovigen, which was purchased by the Geria stud, Walkamin. Picture: Kent Ward

Grey heifers peaked at $42,000 while their red male counterparts made to $24,000 at last week's annual Great Northern Brahman Sale at Proserpine.

