Grey heifers peaked at $42,000 while their red male counterparts made to $24,000 at last week's annual Great Northern Brahman Sale at Proserpine.
In finer detail, the fixture saw grey and red heifers average $9442 clearing 76 per cent of the offering, while the offering of red males averaged $7727 for a 69pc clearance at auction.
Buyers from two states and the NT supported the offering that saw after-sale negotiations improve clearance levels dramatically.
The day's top seller was the two-year-old, Cambil Miss Elmo Power 6316. Offered by the Camm family, Cambil stud, Proserpine, the daughter of Kenrol Darrocca 2761 sold to the Beale family, Mamillae Farming, Victoria Plains. At $28,000, a full IVF sibling, Cambil Miss Elmo Power 6327 sold to Brett Nobbs, NCC stud, Duaringa. This heifer carried a safe test to American bull Mr Pride Of Maddox 684.
Another sibling made $24,000. Cambil Miss Elmo Power 6326 also sold to Beale family, Mamillae Farming, Victoria Plains.
The Beale family were the major buyers in the female section taking 10 for an average of $11,100.
Read Also:
Top male of the day was the red, $24,000 Ooline Simo 1863. At 23-months, the son of the now deceased, Yenda SCH 65 weighed 793 kilograms and delivered an EMA of 136sqcm and rib and rump fat measurements of 12 and 8 mm respectively.
Taking home the sale-topping male was Gerhard Posselt, Geria stud, Walkamin.
At $20,000 Cambil Breadalbane 6456 offered by the Cambil stud sold to Allan Ford, Ego stud, Cedar Pocket.
Two Ooline entries made $18,000. These were sons of NCC Diplomat 1689 and Jomanda El Toro 802 going to the Daley family, Daly Driven Enterprises, Katherine Downs, Katherine, NT and Kunapipi Springs, Proserpine respectively.
Jason Mansfield, Sarina claimed the $14,000 heifer, Cambil Miss Empress 6289 a 28-month-old Kenrol Darrocca 2761 daughter, while Gavin Scott, Yaccamunda Investments, Yaccamunda, Collinsville took the $13,000 Cambil Jewel 6300.
Top of the red heifers at $9000 was the 20-month-old, Ooline Layla 1862.
Volume support came from Atkinson Developments, Lucky Downs Station, Greenvale taking five males for $5000 average while Bingcliff Pty Ltd, Hassts Bluff, Alice Springs, NT accounted for eight at the same figure.
Beco Pastoral, Boondaroo Station, Hughenden claimed five for a $7400. Howard Holdings, Donford, Bowen picked up four on average $6250. Parker Grazing, Clare Station, Jericho took four head to average $7750. Included in this were two bulls for a $10,500 average topping at $12,000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.