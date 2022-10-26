Despite the rain, this weekend's Ariat Warwick Rodeo is going ahead - with a strong line-up of the Australian Professional Rodeo Association's top 15 qualifiers making their way to south east Queensland in preparation for the association's Ariat National Finals Rodeo in Gracemere a fortnight later, from November 10-12.
Townsville cowboy and 2022 APRA all around pro tour champion cowboy Campbell Hodson is heading south to Warwick as part of his NFR preparations.
"I'm heading to Warwick. It's important to get some rodeos in, make sure my horse is ready and that I'm practised in preparation for November," Hodson said.
Hodson is in great form, taking out the 2022 Mt Isa Rodeo all around cowboy title earlier in the year, and has his sights set on winning four gold buckles come the Ariat APRA NFR in November, so he'll be a competitor to watch at this weekend's Ariat Warwick Rodeo.
Moving to the rough-stock events, 2022 APRA pro tour bareback champion Luke Higgins will be making his way north from Victoria to Warwick, before he heads to Gracemere to take on the 2021 Ariat APRA Australian bareback champion, Jarrod McKane.
"While I'm not focusing on too much physical preparation, Warwick will be a good opportunity to keep being a cowboy in the lead-up to the NFR," McKane said.
"I want to win all four rounds at Gracemere and take the Australian champion title."
With Higgins focused on the win, he'll be another top 15 qualifier to watch at Warwick - there's no doubt he'll be taking it up a notch.
"While we'll be missing the campdraft portion of our program, the Ariat Warwick Rodeo is building to be bigger and better than ever," Warwick Show & Rodeo committee spokesperson Kate Christensen said.
"With the opportunity to expand our program with the postponement of the campdraft, we've increased the events on offer to our competitors which brings more rodeo action to our loyal spectators."
The Ariat Warwick Rodeo events kick off on Thursday at 6pm, running throughout the day Friday and Saturday, with rodeo action rolling into these nights and live entertainment into the early hours in the party zone.
Short-go-Sunday will see the famous Warwick Rodeo arena come to life for the final round before the rodeo aggregate and finals champions are crowned.
Get your tickets for the Ariat Warwick Rodeo online now - www.warwickshowandrodeo.com.au
Catch all the arena action, expert commentary, competitor interviews and more from this year's Ariat APRA National Finals Rodeo via the broadcast on AusProRode.tv
Or head to the Ariat APRA NFR Facebook page for updates - https://www.facebook.com/AriatAPRANationalFinalsRodeo
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.