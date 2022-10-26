Queensland Country Life
Top rodeo competitors head to Warwick

By Amy Walker
October 26 2022 - 7:00am
Despite the rain, this weekend's Ariat Warwick Rodeo is going ahead - with a strong line-up of the Australian Professional Rodeo Association's top 15 qualifiers making their way to south east Queensland in preparation for the association's Ariat National Finals Rodeo in Gracemere a fortnight later, from November 10-12.

