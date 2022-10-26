Breeding for improved fertility has been a key focus for seedstock producers, Brett and Lyn Coombe of Roxborough Brahman stud, who recently relocated from the Moura district to Glenburn situated north of Jandowae.
The couple mate 400 breeders for their bull breeding operation which is focused on profitability for the commercial beef producer, and with over 35 years of selection and measuring with continued pressure on reproduction and adaptability, are mainly selling large lines of bulls into the Gulf country.
Their original breeders were based on Cherokee, Waverley and Wilangi bloodlines. The Coombes started weight recording in the mid '80s and joined Breedplan when it evolved from the NBRS system.
"The unfortunate thing about the early recording days was the emphasis on growth with the only fertility based measurement being scrotal size," Mr Coombe said.
"We believe that the combination of days to calving EBV and the ability to have access to the breeding records of dams, grand dams and great grand dams through the computerisation of the herd book has given breeders the opportunity to focus on fertility and look at dam progeny records.
"Within our herd, we had some females who were able to get in calf every year regardless of the season, but we were also sending heifers to the meatworks who couldn't deliver a calf by the age of three, and cows that weren't rebreeding while lactating or raising a calf annually."
Mr Coombe said they started to put pressure on their females to deliver along these parameters but were using bulls not produced under the same or similar management program.
"We were seeing the negative effects of using bulls selected purely on growth with their daughters being later maturing high maintenance type females unable to produce a calf by three and re-breed while lactating," he said. "Due to our country being very good nutritionally we've been continually searching for ways to put more pressure on the cow herd.
"We start calving out in the middle of July and like the last calf born by the end of October; the bulls are joined with the cows from October 1 and removed on December 31st every year.
"Cows that calve early every year on time are our most productive genetics," he said. "Those that calve in July/August are expected to re-breed when nutrition is less than ideal well before the wet season begins.
"This has helped us to identify better genetics as most cows can handle the good times and the past three years of well below average rainfalls has helped us sort the chaff from the straw."
Mr Coombe said one major change in their herd management practices had been the use of multiple sires and the collection of DNA to identify all progeny.
"We've also mated all yearling heifers since 2012, after we had females accidentally calving out as two-year-olds. They were showing us that there were some who could do it," he said .
"The yearling heifers are mostly mated with yearling bulls from November 1 to December 12 for a six week joining. We try to only use bulls out of two-year-old calvers that have never missed but it's very difficult to find them so we use quite a few of our own homebred bulls."
Mr Coombe said pedigrees don't mean a lot to them, but they do have some favourite cow lines. "If they don't perform we shed a tear, put them on the truck and they become money in the bank," he said.
"We have two very old calving cows, which calved at two with many relatives in the herd - one an 18-year-old and raised 16 calves (calved as two year old with one miss) and the other a 16-year-old raised 16 calves (calved as two-year-old and had set of twins).
Their major game changer was to treat the seed stock herd with commercial values and by introducing a program to identify the most fertile producers who can reproduce under adversity.
Mr Coombe said they were buoyed by the interest shown by younger beef producers who ask questions about running a profitable operation with a low cost of production while increasing kg's weaned per hectare.
