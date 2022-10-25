With planning well underway for the Beef 2024 event, the organisation is excited to introduce their new cohort of Next Gen committee members, pathing the way for the industry's up and coming leaders.
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said the Beef Australia Next Gen program, led by the committee, plays an integral part in supporting the Beef Australia event and wider industry.
"At its core, the program aims to help shape the future leaders of the beef community through supporting and educating the next generation - the future of our industry", Mr Irwin said.
"In a time where we're seeing a real skills shortage across the industry, it's more important than ever for the organisation to have a focus on supporting and highlighting pathways to employment amongst our next gen audience, but also within our schools' program.
"The Next Gen committee, lead by Chair Chloe Gould, will play a large role is steering the activity that supports this focus.
"We'll still see crowd favourites like the Hats & Heels and Cattylst events on the program, but the Next Gen committee will also be tasked with providing guidance on how we can ensure our next generation of leaders and senior high school students are walking away from Beef 2024 with new contacts and potential job prospects.
"We're really excited to see this next cohort of leaders step up and take the reins of the Beef Australia Next Gen Committee and even more excited to see what they as a group can achieve for the organisation and the 2024 event".
Next Gen Committee Chair Chloe Gould said she's looking forward to seeing what the new committee deliver in the lead up to and during the 2024 event.
"Over the next 18 months, we will work together as a committee to deliver a program of events designed to inspire & empower the next generation of future leaders in the beef industry", Ms Gould said.
"The success of the Next Gen Program is about getting the right people around the table - with committee members bringing a diverse knowledge base, skillsets, and perspectives, whilst sharing a common passion for the Beef Industry.
"It's about having impact on the younger generation; bridging the gap with those school students making decisions about their career direction, whilst creating opportunities for the next generation to continue to develop a strong network of connections and knowledge allowing them to progress and leverage their careers in the beef industry.
"We have great excitement for what we can deliver and look forward to giving back to the industry which has provided so much for us - It's exciting to be young and apart of the Beef Industry".
The 2024 Beef Australia Next Gen Committee includes:
