Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Federal budget 2022: Deficit halved, $11 billion boost to health, aged care

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated October 24 2022 - 8:44pm, first published 8:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Treasurer Jim Chalmers' first budget will show the fiscal mountain has been more than halved since the $78 billion deficit forecast in the last Coalition budget in March, but there are warnings of tough times ahead with big, unavoidable spending pressures such as the NDIS, health, aged care and debt management.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.