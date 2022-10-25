Strong demand from restockers at Eidsvold

There were 705 head yarded at Eidsvold Saleyards on Wednesday, including 40 cows and calves.
There was an exceptional run of about 300 No. 2 steers and over 200 weaner heifers sold firm to slightly cheaper for some heifer classes.
There was strong demand from restockers as the seasonal conditions continue to improve with regular and new buyers competing for cattle.
Meatworks cows sold to a stronger market as did meatworks bulls. Meatworks cows over 520kg topped at 387c to average $1965 and bulls over 600kg sold to a top of 390c to average $3057. 40 x 40 cows and calves topped at $2840/unit to average $2532.
Speckle Park cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 484c at 395kg returning $1912/hd. Charbray steers from Mundubbera sold for 528c at 375kg returning $1980/hd.
Brangus steers from Monto sold for 598c at 330kg returning $1974/hd. Charbray steers from Eidsvold sold for 606c at 269kg returning $1631/hd.
Belted Galloway steers from Monto sold for 630c at 210kg returning $1323/hd. Santa cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 640c at 236kg returning $1511/hd.
Simmental steers from Bundaberg sold for 642c at 195kg returning $1252/hd. Santa cross steers from Eidsvold sold for 656c at 204kg returning $1343/hd.
Charbray steers from Cracow sold for 676c at 256kg returning $1736/hd. Santa cross steers from Cracow sold for 668c at 275kg returning $1841/hd.
Charbray heifers from Cracow sold for 522c at 226kg returning $1182/hd. Santa cross heifers from Eidsvold sold for 570c at 203kg returning $1159/hd.
Santa bulls from Mundubbera sold for 366c at 1020kg returning $3735/hd. Limousin bull from Mundubbera sold for 405c at 710kg returning $2876/hd.
Brahman cross cows and calves from Eidsvold sold for $2840/unit.
