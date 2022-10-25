Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charbray weaner steers make 676c/$1736 at Eidsvold

October 25 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong demand from restockers at Eidsvold

There were 705 head yarded at Eidsvold Saleyards on Wednesday, including 40 cows and calves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.