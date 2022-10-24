Despite a delay in the program due to over 30mm of rain being received on Friday night, and the committee and volunteers working tirelessly to ensure a safe ground, Ben Hall and his homebred mare, Halls Eltorrio continue their pursuit of the Triple Crown of campdrafting titles and $30,000 bonus after winning the second leg, the Black Truck & Ag Chinchilla Grandfather Clock campdraft.
Having scored 89 in the first round and 88 in the second round to hold the equal lead on 177 points with Will Durkin and Barefoot VIP going into the final on Sunday afternoon, Mr Hall secured the victory after scoring 87 points in the final to clinch the victory by one point, ahead of Bill Carey and Telly.
In the last fortnight, Mr Hall and Halls Eltorrio have notched up over $80,000 in prize money after securing the win at the Condamine Bell Open and the prestigious Chinchilla Grandfather Clock, with over 600 entries being received in both events.
This combination has celebrated victories in many of the high profile campdrafts including winning all three campdrafts at Chinchilla (Restricted Open, Open and Ladies), the Condamine Bell, Paradise Lagoons Restricted, Warwick Champion of Champions, Canning Downs, Mostly Hills $20,000 Open and the Australian Campdraft Association's Rookie Horse, Novice and Open Horse of the Year titles.
It was a special victory for Peter Knudsen and Kilbeggan Kimberley, claiming the Knudsen Family Restricted Open. The Knudsen family have been long-time supporters of the Chinchilla Campdraft as Peter's grandfather donated the first Grandfather Clock in 1966.
The Australian Stockman's Saddlery Novice Campdraft was reduced to one round and final competition and four riders were forced into a run-off with Stewart Wallace and Sky Cat clear leaders with a seven point lead after the decider.
Charleville's Kylie McPhee and her resident sire Denmark Victor had a narrow one point lead to claim the RDO Equipment Co. Maiden / Novice Horse and Rider event after scoring 88 points in the final, ahead of Karyn Yates (Chisums Red River) and Ben Knight (Fantail).
The Sandon Glenoch Angus Ladies Grandmother Clock Campdraft was won by local lady Kristina Plant riding Bawnduggie Condet with 177 points.
The Plant Family have had a long association with the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock. This was Kristina's second victory in the Grandmother Clock, having previously won the title in 2014.
Kristina's husband Robert Plant, is a dual Grandfather Clock winner, having taken out his second win last year on Bawnduggie Condet.
The black stallion, Bawnduggie Condet is by Hazelwood Conman that won the Grandfather Clock in 2009, and is a grandson of Bawnduggie Indet that Robert Plant won his first Grandfather Clock on in 1994.
The Rosevale Santa Gertrudis Saddled Cut Out was won by Chinchilla president Daniel Lithgow on Twice Rapt, riding on behalf of Greg Lithgow securing the $2500 winner's purse.
Troy Palmer riding Hells A Comin on behalf of Terry Snow placed second with 70.75 points and Will Durkin riding Youngstar Marnies Glamour placed third riding on behalf of Rick Young with 69.75 points.
The third leg of the Triple Crown will continue at a later date, due to the Warwick Gold Cup Campdraft being postponed.
MORE READING:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.