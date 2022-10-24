Queensland Country Life
Ben Hall wins Chinchilla Grandfather Clock campdraft, closes in on Triple Crown

By Robyn Paine
Updated October 24 2022 - 3:28am, first published 3:00am
Despite a delay in the program due to over 30mm of rain being received on Friday night, and the committee and volunteers working tirelessly to ensure a safe ground, Ben Hall and his homebred mare, Halls Eltorrio continue their pursuit of the Triple Crown of campdrafting titles and $30,000 bonus after winning the second leg, the Black Truck & Ag Chinchilla Grandfather Clock campdraft.

