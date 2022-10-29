Rain and floods ravage east coast crops

Grain logistics are being pushed to the brink after another week of widespread storms across eastern Australia.
Queensland and northern NSW copped the brunt of last week's storms after south-eastern Australia endured the worst of the previous week's wet-weather onslaught.
Central Queensland received some of the heaviest storms in the past week with Clermont, Emerald and Springsure registering between 150 and 200 millimetres for the week. Some towns, including Springsure and Emerald, received more than 100mm on Tuesday, making it the wettest October day on record.
Cattle farmers across the region welcomed the rain but it's bad timing for grain farmers, who are in the middle of harvest.
Harvest is well under way around Clermont but only just getting started south of Emerald. GrainCorp said about 170,000 tonnes of grain had been delivered into its network in the region before the rain hit.
It will be several days before paddocks will be dry enough for harvest to resume, without any more rain.
Central Queensland grain farmers were reporting record cereal yields before the rain. Early quality has been good, although wheat protein levels are down.
Farmers are hopeful that wheat crops will escape any major quality downgrading after the rain but expect crops to suffer if the wet weather persists.
Rainfall totals were lighter across southern Queensland, but the regions didn't completely escape last week's storm activity unscathed. Roma, Surat, Miles, St George, Goondiwindi and Thallon received a general 70 to 100mm for the week.
Storms halted early harvest progress in the western cropping areas where farmers had also been reporting record wheat yields of upwards of 4 tonnes a hectare. Floods have also cut roads between Moree and Goondiwindi.
Grain prices continued to surge higher as the wet weather interferes with grain logistics leaving buyers to scramble for supplies. Nearby stockfeed wheat bids a further $10 in the past week with $425 delivered into the Darling Downs. Barley bids were $10 higher at $400 delivered into Downs feedlots.
Southern grain markets have rocketed higher as floods continue to ravage large areas of central Victoria and along the many of the towns along the Murray River. Victorian grain markets have rocketed $20 to $30 higher in the past week as buyers are forced to draw on supplies from further afield to keep feed mills running.
