Strong competition for weaner steers at Eumundi

There were 280 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday.
The market was considerably dearer across the board. Weaner steers were particularly strong due to competition from western buyers.
Narnoomia Australian Produce, Belli Park, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for $2150. Jenny Adamski, Kandanga, sold Charbray cows for $1870 and Brahman heifers for $1750. Cheltenham Holdings, Tuchekoi, sold a line of Droughtmaster feeder steers for $2170.
Sam Boxsell, Palmwoods, sold Simmental heifers for $1800. Simon and Tanya Bechly, Witta, sold a line of Charolais store cows for $1780. P and R Rowe, Belli Park, sold a line of Brahman backgrounder steers for $1820.
Oakwood Machinery and Livestock, Kilcoy, sold a pen of light Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $1560. Parker Pastoral, Kenilworth, sold Charolais cross weaners, with steers making $1650 and $1600, and heifers $1370 and $1300. Dianne Murphy, Cootharaba, sold Speckle Park calves, with steers making $1490 and heifers $1590.
Moran Investments, Obi Obi, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2600. Happy Jack Pastoral, Ridgewood, sold Murray Grey weaner heifers for $1470. Richard Mannington, Belli Park, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2575. Evan Bateman, Brooloo, sold Hereford steer calves for $1660.
