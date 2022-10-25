Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charolais cross weaners steers make $1650 at Eumundi

October 25 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strong competition for weaner steers at Eumundi

There were 280 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.