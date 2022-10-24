KellCo Rural Agencies had a rain affected reduced yarding of 314 head for the fortnightly fat and store sale.
There was a smaller selection of fats with prices holding similar to last fortnight. All descriptions of feeders and weaners sold to high demand for cattle yarded.
Cattle were drawn from Eidsvold, Biloela, Boyne Valley and all local areas.
GP and WA Coulston sold Charolais bull for 378.2c at 1095kg to return $4141.29. TJ and MM Sinclair sold Santa bull for 368.2c at 930kg to return $3424.26. L Roth sold Brahman cows averaging 577kg for 358.2c to return an average $2068.61. RR and AM Martin sold Brahman cross cows 525kg for 343.2c to return $1801.80.
Charbray cross heifers account WR and AJ Goody sold to 408.2c at 507kg to return $2071.62. Brangus steers account Jed Currie sold to 500c at 452kg averaging $2260.71. RA and KJ Staines sold 420kg Droughtmaster Senepol cross steers to 495c to return $2079. SM Schimke sold Droughtmaster steers averaging 348kg for 550.2c to return $1914.70.
RR and AM Martin sold 325kg Charbray cross steers at 650c to return $2112.50. They also sold 255kg Charbray cross steers at 680.2c to return $1738.29. Charbray steers account Ben Jenkins sold to 700.2c at 231kg to return $1622.13.
WT Ariens and family sold Droughtmaster cross steers at 686.2c at 262kg to return $1801.28. Greg Williams sold 205kg Brangus mickeys at 588.2c to return $1205.81. Santa cross heifers account GP and WA Coulston sold to 562.2c at 273kg to return $1535.51. Charbray heifers account R and A Martin sold to 566.2c at 242kg to return $1374.61.
