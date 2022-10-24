Queensland Country Life
Charbray cross steers weaner steers sell to 650c/$2112 at Monto

October 24 2022 - 6:00am
RR and AM Martin sold 325kg Charbray cross steers at 650c to return $2112.50. They also sold 255kg Charbray cross steers at 680.2c to return $1738.29.

KellCo Rural Agencies had a rain affected reduced yarding of 314 head for the fortnightly fat and store sale.

