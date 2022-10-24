GP and WA Coulston sold Charolais bull for 378.2c at 1095kg to return $4141.29. TJ and MM Sinclair sold Santa bull for 368.2c at 930kg to return $3424.26. L Roth sold Brahman cows averaging 577kg for 358.2c to return an average $2068.61. RR and AM Martin sold Brahman cross cows 525kg for 343.2c to return $1801.80.

