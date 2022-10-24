Queensland Country Life
Simmental cows and calves sell to $4250/unit at Toogoolawah

October 24 2022 - 11:00pm
Simmental cows with Limousin cross calves at foot account GN Bell, Fernvale, sold for $4250/unit at Toogoolawah.


