Shepherdson & Boyd reported a reduced yarding of 498 head at Toogoolawah on Friday, due to widespread heavy rain.
Although numbers were down the market remained fully firm to slightly dearer across the board.
Limited feeder cattle were yarded and sold to strong competition. The backgrounder market was strong with plenty of southern and western buyers operating.
The biggest improvement was the cow and calf market, with the top cows and calves reaching $4250/unit and PTIC cows made $3000/hd.
Graham Bell sold Limousin trade feeder steers 16-18 months for $2050/hd. KDS Partnership, Toogoolawah, sold heavy backgrounder Droughtmaster cross steers 16 months for $1910/hd. Pens of quality Charbray weaner steers account Graham McPherson, Kilcoy, sold for $1890 and $1820/hd. B and N Blackmore, Esk, sold quality Charolais cross weaner steers for $1840/hd. Ray Richards, Manumbar, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six to eight months for $1830/hd.
Binney Past, Gatton, sold a quality pen of Droughtmaster steers 10 months for $1860/hd. JE Wilson, Canungra, sold Limousin steers 12 months for $1740/hd. Mary Campbell, Linville, sold a quality line of Charolais cross weaner steers for $1760/hd. A and R Jackwitz, Lowood, sold Charbray steer calves for $1480/hd. L and M North, Wivenhoe, sold a quality pen of Simmental steers calves six months for $1460/hd.
Charbray feeder heifers account Moke Mountain, Linville, sold for $1940/hd. M and F Burrow, Colinton, sold Charbray heifers 18 months for $1830/hd. Maythom Cattle company, Toogoolawah, sold Droughtmaster heifers 18 months for $1860/hd.
T and G Kelloway, Somerset Dam, sold Brangus heifers 14 months for $1760/hd. Charbray cross weaner weaner heifers eight to 10 months account Graham McPherson sold for $1490/hd. K and M Head, Yarraman, sold Charolais cross heifers 12 months for $1480/hd.
Gramm Holdings, Kerry, sold Speckle Park cross weaner heifers eight months for $1480/hd. Mary Campbell, Linville, sold Charbray cross weaner heifers six to eight months for $1480/hd. L and M North, Wivenhoe, sold Simmental cross weaner heifers six months for $1350/hd.
The cow and calf market was extremely strong with young Simmental cows with four to six-week-old calves at foot account Graham Bell, releasing $4250/unit.
A line of dairy cross cows with Wagyu calves at foot sold to a strong panel of buyers for embryo recipient programs.
The best pen of dairy cows and calves sold for $3200/unit. Simmental cows PTIC over four months sold for $3000/hd.
The next Toogoolawah store sale is November 4.
