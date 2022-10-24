Queensland Country Life
Santa Gertrudis heifers 236kg make $2000/hd - $590 over reserve

October 24 2022 - 1:00am
Heifers sell $590 over reserve

CATTLE

Across the steer categories lower listings supported higher prices for four out of five categories on AuctionsPlus last week.

