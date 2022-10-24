Heifers sell $590 over reserve

Across the steer categories lower listings supported higher prices for four out of five categories on AuctionsPlus last week.
Listings of light steers were back 7 per cent at 250 head, while prices averaged $966/head.
Prices jumped $235 to average $1994/head across the 919 head of 200-280kg steers offered, while clearance reached 88pc.
From Rolleston, four even lines of a total 329 Santa Gertrudis steers aged five to 10 months and weighing 258kg lwt returned $2020/head, or 784c/kg lwt.
The 1426 head listing of 280-330kg steers was back 22pc, which helped prices rise $97 to average $2171/head, scoring a 100pc clearance rate.
Steers 330-400kg averaged $2293/head, up $94 for a 73pc clearance, while heavy steers increased $19, to average $2325/head, or 528c/kg lwt.
Heifer listings increased 23pc, which put downward pressure on prices for three out of five categories.
Light heifers averaged $952/head across the 321 head offered, reaching a 99pc clearance.
Heifers 200-280kg averaged $1780/head, up $297. From Rolleston, a line of 40 Santa Gertrudis heifers aged five to 10 months and weighing 236kg lwt returned $2000/head - $590 over the reserve price.
Heifers 280-330kg averaged $1924/head, down $75 with an 81pc clearance.
The 330-400kg category averaged $2264/head, down $94 with an 80pc clearance, while heifers over 400kg averaged $2525/head, up $143.
Listings of breeding stock increased 70pc, heavily influenced by large lines of northern cattle out of Queensland.
A significant listing of 1600 composite pregnancy tested in-calf heifers were offered by AJM Pastoral near Blackall, Western Queensland. The heifers were offered in 19 B-double lots, with 16 out of 19 lots selling to an average $2144/head.
Overall, a huge listing of 2762 PTIC heifers averaged $2387/head, for a 91pc clearance rate.
PTIC cows averaged $2759/head, up $162 for a 48pc clearance.
NSM cows and calves averaged $3795/head, up $35 and reaching an 83pc clearance.
Widespread rain and flooding continued to impede AuctionsPlus sheep and lamb listings for the second consecutive week, as throughput eased 16pc last week, at 81,107 head offered.
Overall market sentiment was softer, as only two of the six lamb categories registered price gains.
Crossbred lambs had the largest offering with 27,656 head, a 9pc rise, and prices eased $2 to average $139/head.
Merino wether lambs had a total offering of 13,164 head and 59pc clearance, with prices back $6 to average $107/head.
Merino ewe lambs were back 64pc, to total 3152 head. Prices averaged $37 higher, at $181/head, while clearance rates reached 94pc.
Composite/other breed lamb prices rose by $3, to average $139/head across the offering of 5254 head with a 44pc clearance.
Station mated shedding breed ewes had the largest offering among the joined ewes, with 1252 head offered. Prices rose by $2, to average $226/head, while clearance rates reached 75pc.
NSM Merino ewe hoggets slipped $59, to average $228/head across the 7288 head offered, with a 52pc clearance.
NSM Merino ewes were back $40 to average $186/head, as clearance rates reached 61pc.
NSM first cross ewes averaged $54 lower, at $226/head across the 4021 head offered, with clearance rates reaching 61pc.
Composite/other breed ewes registered the only price rise for the unjoined ewe categories - up $2 to average $200/head across the 6870 head offered.
