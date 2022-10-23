A number of Droughtmaster breeders were honoured with awards on Thursday night before the annual bull sale in Roma.
Among the winners was Jenny Underwood, Eversleigh and Wallace Vale Droughtmasters, Wallumbilla, who received the inaugural Neil Donaldson award for her service to the Droughtmaster society.
Ms Underwood said the award meant a great deal to her as she emotionally accepted the prize named in honour of her dear friend, fellow breeder and former society chief executive Neil Donaldson, who sadly passed away earlier this year.
It was also an emotional night for Tim Lloyd, Heitiki Droughtmasters, Delungra NSW, who was awarded a life membership to the Droughtmaster society.
Applause reverberated around the room when society president Todd Heyman announced Mr Lloyd as the award recipient, congratulating him on his dedication to promoting the breed in New South Wales through his work on various committees, such as the Cattleman's Union, NSW Farmers Association and local show societies.
Mr Heyman said that the Lloyd family's Heitki cattle have formed the basis of many New South Wales studs and Mr Lloyd had always gone out of his way to provide ongoing support and advice to other breeders, being particularly generous with his time to nurture young people within the industry.
Three generations of Heitiki were present on the night, as Mr Lloyd was joined by his father John and son Simon when accepting the award.
"Droughtmasters are a magnificent breed and it's an honour to be a part of it and see the success of the breed continue to grow," Mr Lloyd said.
Sharon Harms, Oakmore Park Droughtmasters, Greenmount, was also recognised for her contribution and efforts in organising the anniversary events throughout the year, receiving the 60th anniversary award.
Dalmally Droughtmasters were dubbed "best pair of bulls," by judge Stan Sorely, with Boiling Springs Droughtmasters coming in second place, and Eversleigh and Wallace Vale rounding out the placings.
The good times continued on Friday, when the sale reached new highs with a record sale average, gross and top price.
