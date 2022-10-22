Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Chinchilla Grandfather Clock 2022 campdraft delayed due to rain, to continue today

By Robyn Paine
Updated October 22 2022 - 9:04pm, first published 8:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Williamson riding Lady Duck. Picture supplied by Robyn Paine.

The proposed schedule of events for the fifth day of competition at the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock was delayed as the organising committee worked tirelessly to prepare their campdraft arena after receiving 30mm of rain on Friday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.