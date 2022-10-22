The proposed schedule of events for the fifth day of competition at the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock was delayed as the organising committee worked tirelessly to prepare their campdraft arena after receiving 30mm of rain on Friday evening.
The Chinchilla Campdraft Committee released a statement yesterday which said the arena was not in a state that they were comfortable to begin competition on.
"Huge efforts have been made from committee and volunteers alike and a massive thank you to everyone who has been involved in helping to assist," the statement said.
The Rosevale Saddled Cut Out competition was completed last night and it was committee president Dan Lithgow riding Twice Rapt on behalf of Greg Lithgow that came away with the victory with an aggregate score of 71.25 after the final round and $2500 prize money.
Troy Palmer placed second riding Hells A Comin on behalf of Terry Snow with 70.75 points and Will Durkin riding Youngstar Marnies Glamour on behalf of Rick Young placed third with 69.75 points.
The revised proposed order of events for the final day of competition (today, Sunday October 23), commencing at 07.30am with live streaming available from the Australian Equine Network is:
1. Second round of the open with scores of 83 and up
2. Maidennovice final with scores of 82 and up
3. Restricted open final with scores of 89 and up
4. Novice final with scores of 87 and up (restricted to one round and final)
5. Ladies final with scores of 85 and up
6. Open final
