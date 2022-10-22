Queensland Country Life
Muttaburrasaurus the dinosaur Queenslanders dig

October 22 2022 - 8:00pm
The Muttaburrasaurus langdoni replica at Muttaburra. Picture: Sue Wyton

The Muttaburrasaurus langdoni will become part of Queensland's official identity after it topped a public poll to select the state's fossil emblem.

