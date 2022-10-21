Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Chinchilla Campdraft 2022 day four results and photos

By Robyn Paine
Updated October 21 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Chinchilla Campdraft committee have advised that the start time for the final day of competition has been shifted back to 10am after receiving over 30mm of rain overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.