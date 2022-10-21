The Chinchilla Campdraft committee have advised that the start time for the final day of competition has been shifted back to 10am after receiving over 30mm of rain overnight.
Will Durkin remains the sole leader of the featured Chinchilla Grandfather Clock with 91 points riding Barefoot VIP on behalf of Joe Polkinghorn with Joe Payne in second position riding Spin Rey on 90 points.
The second round will be run this morning with scores of 87 and above carried forward and 132 competitors, culminating with the finals later today.
The winner of the Grandfather Clock receives $20,000 plus an Adina Grandfather Clock valued at $5,500 and a service fee to One Moore Daddy.
After the conclusion of the first round of the Novice, three competitors hold the lead including Joe Payne (Girl Style), Daniel Lithgow (Branchvale Short on Time) and Louise Comiskey (Good Time Chic) with four competitors sitting one point behind.
IN THE NEWS:
Scores of 84 and above will contest the second round this morning with 98 competitors listed.
The first round of the Chinchilla Grandmother Clock Ladies was conducted yesterday afternoon and it was Jericho drafter, Georgie Williamson riding Blinhampark Jokers Destiny who holds the lead with 90 points. Seven ladies competitors are one point behind, Kim Acton (Bulla Farrah), Jane Lee (Hazelwood Coraline), Teah Beah (She B A Cat), Emily Gollan (Royalle Ambition), Kimberley Sammon (Seligmans Ellie)and Kristina Plant (Condet).
The proposed order of events for the concluding day of competition are Second round Novice, Second round Open, Maiden/Novice Rider and Horse Finals, Restricted Open Final, Novice Final, Ladies Final and Open Final. Presentations of all finals to follow.
