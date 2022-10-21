The first round of the Chinchilla Grandmother Clock Ladies was conducted yesterday afternoon and it was Jericho drafter, Georgie Williamson riding Blinhampark Jokers Destiny who holds the lead with 90 points. Seven ladies competitors are one point behind, Kim Acton (Bulla Farrah), Jane Lee (Hazelwood Coraline), Teah Beah (She B A Cat), Emily Gollan (Royalle Ambition), Kimberley Sammon (Seligmans Ellie)and Kristina Plant (Condet).