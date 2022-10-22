With some good rain throughout the region, CQLX combined agents saw a slightly smaller yarding on Wednesday with 3027 head offered, comprising 1443 steers, 1157 heifers, 339 cows, 43 cows and calves and 45 bulls.
Cattle were drawn from the usual areas north to Collinsville, Mount Coolon and Bowen, west to Clermont and Moura and most local districts.
For the most part, the quality was good, although there were still mixed quality and conditioned cattle throughout the yarding in all categories.
With a couple of processors and restockers not active this week, most classes held firm or softened slightly. The better-quality lines of cattle still met with strong competition right throughout the market.
Slaughter steers sold to 400c, average 386c, steers 500-600kg reached 450c, average 384c, steers 400-500kg sold to 494c, average 446c, steers 330-400kg reached 586c, average 472c, steers 280-330kg made 664c, average 556c, steers 200-280kg sold to 718c, average 602c, and steers under 200kg sold to 722c, average 594c.
Slaughter cows sold to 364c, average 360c, cows 500-600kg reached 377c, average 353c, cows 400-500kg reached 414c, average 343c, cows 330-400kg reached 338c, average 316c, and cows under 330kg made 300c, average 288c.
Heifers 400-500kg reached 512c, average 441c, heifers 330-400kg made 538c, average 438c, heifers 280-330kg made 564c, average 423c, heifers 200-280kg reached 588c, average 448c, and heifers under 200kg made 570c, average 430c.
PTIC cows made $1940/hd, average $1873/hd. Cows and calves sold to $2460/unit, average $1979/unit.
Bulls over 600kg made 349c, average 329c, bulls 500-600kg reached 404c, average 341c, and bulls 400-500kg sold to 404c, average 375c.
IL Farmer, Thangool, sold Brangus cross steers for 490c weighing 494kg to return $2424/hd. E and K Adams, Dalma, sold Droughtmaster steers to 518c weighing 361kg to return $1870/hd. J and J Dahl, Baralaba, sold Droughtmaster steers for 586c weighing 347kg to return $2036/hd.
DC and JM Edmistone, Dingo, sold EU Santa cross steers for 702c weighing 252kg to return $1770/hd. L Neill, Calliope, sold a pen of Brangus cross steers for 710c weighing 235kg to return $1668/hd. Mt Flora Cattle Co, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for 718c weighing 231kg to return $1660/hd.
WJ and PR Ashe, Bajool, sold Brangus steers for 704c weighing 192kg to return $1352/hd. P and S Schottelius, sold Braford steers for 720c weighing 193kg to return $1394/hd. T and K Mortimer, Dalma, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 359c weighing 642kg to return $2309/hd. Pocket Creek Grazing, Bouldercombe, sold Droughtmaster cows for 355c weighing 603kg to return $2142/hd.
K and M Sainsbury, Kokotungo, sold Charbray heifers for 450c weighing 459kg to return $2066/hd. M, M and G Price sold Charbray heifers for 512c weighing 401kg to return $2055/hd. J and J Dahl, Baralaba, sold Droughtmaster heifers for 488c weighing 350kg to return $1708/hd.
Goodwin Livestock, Gaynsford, sold Red Brangus weaner heifers for 534c weighing 330kg to return $1762/hd. S Swain, Kabra, sold Brangus heifers for 556c weighing 268kg to return $1494/hd. BJ and LJ Moretti, Wowan, sold Brangus heifers for 588c weighing 225kg to return $1323/hd. Consolidated Pastoral Company, Biloela, sold Angus heifers for 570c weighing 218kg to return $1243/hd.
