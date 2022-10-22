Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers reach 722c at Gracemere

October 22 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NM and PI Rowlands, Comet, presented a line of 96 Charbray cross weaner steers to sell to 664.2c/kg, averaging 282kg to return $1860/head. Picture CQLX

With some good rain throughout the region, CQLX combined agents saw a slightly smaller yarding on Wednesday with 3027 head offered, comprising 1443 steers, 1157 heifers, 339 cows, 43 cows and calves and 45 bulls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.