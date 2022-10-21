Queensland Country Life
Warwick Rodeo to go ahead without the campdraft

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:00am
The Warwick Show and Rodeo Society have announced that due to the saturated showgrounds, leading to reduced parking and camping facilities and the impending forecast for next weekend, the 2022 campdrafting action will be postponed until further notice.

