The Warwick Show and Rodeo Society have announced that due to the saturated showgrounds, leading to reduced parking and camping facilities and the impending forecast for next weekend, the 2022 campdrafting action will be postponed until further notice.
The Warwick Rodeo action will go ahead as planned starting from Thursday, October 27 at 6pm.
Queensland Country Life will keep our readers up to date as further announcements to a revised date is made.
