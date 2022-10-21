The 2022 Roma Droughtmaster Sale was dubbed an undeniable success by both vendors and buyers, seeing the best sale average, gross and top price since the sale's establishment.
Out of the 104 bulls offered, 96 sold for an average price of $11,739 and total of $1,127,000, achieving a clearance of 92 per cent.
Top price honours went to Brett and Leanne Warne's lot 65 bull, Jembrae Presley, which sold to RSVP Droughtmasters, Windera, for $48,000.
The 25-month-old son of Minlacowie Velocity 8877, out of Jembrae Missie 17th, weighed 830 kg, with an EMA of 138 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 38 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 10 and 12 mm respectively.
Jembrae Droughtmasters, Leeville, NSW, posted an impressive average of $21,166 for six bulls, the best of the sale.
Second-top price on the day went to lot 36, Sommer Dodge, offered by Dan Sommer and purchsed by the Bode family, McKinlay, for $36,000.
Dodge, a 21-month-old homozygous polled son of Hamadra Identify and Amavale Wyona, weighed 740 kg, with an EMA of 131 sq cm, scrotal circumference of 35.5 cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 12 and 14 mm.
The Bode family also purchased the York family's lot 105 bull, Karragarra 1554, for $26,000.
The 20-month-old homozygous polled son of Oasis A White Gold weighed in at 812 kg and measured 33 cm in the working gear, with an EMA of 140 sq cm and rib and rump fat measurements of 9 and 12 mm.
The largest volume buyer, the Bode's took home a draft of 10 bulls at an average price of $19,600.
Other bulk buyers included the Cameron and sons, Wyandra, who secured nine bulls at an average price of $5222 and Daandine Pastoral, Taroom, taking home eight bulls averaging $16,000.
Bulls were sold to buyers in the local Roma area, as well as Wallumbilla, St George, Wyandra, Charleville, Taroom, Injune, Kynuna, Moonie, Gympie, Murgon, Mitchell, Kingaroy, Tambo, Cloncurry and Bollon.
The vendor averages and top-price results, as sold under the hammer, are as follows:
Read the full report in next week's Queensland Country Life.
