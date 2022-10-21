Queensland Country Life
Dumaresq River country makes $2493/acre

Mark Phelps
Mark Phelps
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:37am, first published 4:22am
River frontage property Willow Bend has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for the equivalent of $2493/acre.

DUMARESQ River property Willow Bend has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $3.6 million.

