The third day of competition continued at Chinchilla and the wet conditions never faulted proceedings.
Ben Hall and Halls Eltorrio remain in contention for the Triple Crown Bonus after scoring 89 in the first round of the Grandfather Clock.
After the third day of competition, Will Durkin and Barefoot VIP remain on top of the leader board of the Grandfather Clock with 91 points, Mundubbera's Joe Payne sits closely behind riding Spin Rey on 90 points. Thirty-nine competitors have scores of 88 points or higher.
The Chinchilla Novice leader board, saw local Chinchilla Daniel Lithgow riding Branchvale Short on Time share the lead with Louise Comiskey riding Good Time Chic, both competitors having scored 91 points in the first round.
The proposed order of events for today is to complete the remaining section of the Novice campdraft, to be followed by the first round of the Sandon Glenoch Angus Ladies Campdraft. The final of the Saddled Cut out and Calcutta will conclude today's events.
