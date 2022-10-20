Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Rural Press Club celebrates International Rural Women's Day

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 20 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural Press Club celebrates International Rural Women's Day | Pictures

THE Rural Press Club has celebrated International Rural Women's Day with a special address from Josie Angus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.