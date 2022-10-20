Aramac mum Kerryn Elliot is calling upon the local community to get loud and support children with hearing loss, like her nine-year old daughter, Emily Geltch for Queensland not-for-profit Hear and Say's Loud Shirt Day this Friday, October 21.
The first inkling that Kerryn discovered that her daughter had hearing loss was during the routine newborn screening test.
With no family history of hearing loss, the young family were stunned after finding out the results.
After multiple tests, the cause of Emily's diagnosis was Cytomegalovirus, a virus with common-cold like symptoms that can impact children in utero.
Further tests indicated that the newborn had bilateral hearing loss and was profoundly deaf in the left ear, with moderately severe hearing loss in the right.
At twenty months old, Emily underwent life-changing surgery to have a cochlear implant inserted in her left ear.
With the ongoing support of Hear and Say's specialised speech therapy sessions, Emily is learning to hear and speak just like any other child her age and living a life unlimited by hearing loss.
For this year's annual Loud Shirt Day fundraiser, Kerryn and Emily are once again rallying the troops in Aramac to throw on their brightest shirts and be crowned Queensland's Loudest Town, after taking out second place in the 2021 competition.
The family is currently leading the competition, raising close to $20,000, to cover the gap in funding to deliver primary school hearing screening.
From a BBQ breakfast that happened down the main street of Aramac on October 14, a charity raffle, custom Loud Shirt Day shirts and caps to a Barrels 4 A Cause 'Let's Get Loud for Emmy' barrel race and the support of the Ballyneety Rodeo Club, the wider Aramac community has been turning into a sea of colour to get behind Emily and raise funds for Hear and Say.
With many children developing hearing loss despite passing the universal newborn hearing screening, Hear and Say CEO Greg Elphinston wants to raise awareness on the organisation's life-changing services for kids of all ages to ensure no child falls through the cracks.
"We are proud to mark 16 years of Loud Shirt Day and are encouraging businesses and individuals to make some noise and raise funds for school hearing screening," he said.
"Each year, over 300 babies are born with hearing loss in Australia - this number doubles by the time they are school age.
"Children are often very intelligent and develop coping mechanisms that enable their hearing loss to go undetected.
"Our school hearing screening team tests over 15,000 students across 250 schools every year, thanks to the generosity of our supporters.
"By ditching your daily wear for a loud shirt and getting your friends and workmates together, you can raise funds and help ensure every child has an opportunity to hear and speak."
This year, Hear and Say's Loud Shirt Day is aiming to raise $250,000 to contribute to the costs of its program across the state.
