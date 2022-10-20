Queensland Country Life
Hear and Say's Loud Shirt Day fundraiser returns for 2022

October 20 2022 - 6:00am
Aramac's Emily Geltch is one of many children to benefit from Hear and Say's work in the community. Picture supplied.

Aramac mum Kerryn Elliot is calling upon the local community to get loud and support children with hearing loss, like her nine-year old daughter, Emily Geltch for Queensland not-for-profit Hear and Say's Loud Shirt Day this Friday, October 21.

