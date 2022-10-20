Central Highlands Regional Council has issued a public flash flooding notice to local residents as substantial downpours were recorded across the region earlier this week.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a total of 110.2 millimetres of rainfall was recorded from 9am to 11.30pm on Tuesday, October 18 in Emerald.
By 9am the following Wednesday morning that figure had risen to 135.6mm.
As of 9am this morning, 177.6mm has been recorded since the initial downpour began.
The local council has advised that heavy rainfall across the Central Highlands has caused flash flooding in several areas and Gemfields residents are asked to understand their risks and prepare to enact household emergency plans as both Policeman Creek and Retreat Creek catchments fill.
The council advised that the Dawson Highway is currently closed to all traffic at Panorama Creek due to water over the road, whilst the Capricorn Highway east of Emerald is restricted to one lane at Winton Creek.
Popular Facebook group Who Got The Rain? has been inundated with images and rainfall totals from locals across Central Queensland.
Elizabeth Thomas of Staal Crescent in suburban Emerald said over 100mm of rain had fallen at her place as the waterway behind the house filled.
Further west, Jill Dyer at Stainburn Downs Station located 20 kilometres north-west of Aramac shared 54mm had fallen at their place since the rain event began.
"A little bit happy," she wrote.
Kerry Ann Tudehope Turnbull shared 22mm had fallen at Oondooroo north of Winton.
"Our neighbour took this picture yesterday arvo of a storm on us," she wrote.
Martin Eggerling said over 48.5mm of "liquid gold" had fallen in the last 24-hours on Wynn Downs located 85km south-west of Longreach.
"It's being enjoyed by all," he said.
"We've been very fortunate to have received the rain we've had considering some have still been on the lighter end of the scale.
"Beautiful rain."
Alicia Magee posted 32mm had fallen overnight at St Omer, Capella bringing their total to 90mm.
Showers will continue to fall in the Central Highlands locality as BOM predicts falls upwards of 15mm in the Emerald, Taroom, Baralaba, St Lawrence and Moranbah areas and lessening into the weekend.
A minor flood warning has been issued for the Barcoo River and Cooper Creek. A flood watch is current for parts of Central and Southern Queensland including the Thompson River and Cooper Creek.
Current emergency information is available at the Queensland Government website.
