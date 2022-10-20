Queensland Country Life
Home/Cropping

Queensland winter crop sowing guide reveals how eight new wheat, barley varieties stack up to the competition

October 20 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern region panel chair Arthur Gearon says optimism for next years winter cropping season is high and the new sowing guide can help growers get more prepared. Picture Nicole Baxter

Eight new wheat and barley varieties have been stacked against the competition in the latest independent GRDC 2023 Queensland winter crop sowing guide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.