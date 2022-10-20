Eight new wheat and barley varieties have been stacked against the competition in the latest independent GRDC 2023 Queensland winter crop sowing guide.
Three wheat varieties are from Australian Grain Technologies, named Calibre, Catapult and Coota, and two wheat varieties are from InterGrain, named Jillaroo and Valiant CL Plus.
There are three new barley varieties - two from AGT named Minotaur and TITAN AX and one from InterGrain named Zena.
Using five years of results from the National Variety Trials program, growers can now compare the yield performance, disease resistance ratings and grain quality of these commercially available grain varieties, along with chickpea varieties, and make selections based on what could work the best for their individual circumstances.
In terms of yield, Catapult topped the Central Queensland early season 2021 trial (along with Coolah), yielding 109 per cent above the trial average.
Catapult also topped the south west early season 2021 trial, yielding 115pc above the average.
Mr Gearon also said with more rain predicted next year and experts tipping another high-pressure disease year, especially for stripe rust, it was more important than ever that growers were considering disease resistance when selecting varieties.
"This sowing guide will give growers the opportunity to get on the front foot with disease management and make selections based on what will fare well if the disease risk remains high into next year," Mr Gearon said.
He said varietal selection can have a significant impact on crop management, impacting sowing time, disease management, nutrition requirements and herbicide options.
"Growers can use the results to reassure themselves that the varieties they've planted in the past work well for their environment, but it can also assist them in having more confidence to mix it up and plant something new to chase a better return."
NVT is the largest co-ordinated field trial network of its kind in the world, administered by the GRDC on behalf of Australian grain growers and the Australian government.
The sowing guide is available on the GRDC website.
