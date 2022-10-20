Queensland Country Life
Luke Combs Brisbane alleged ticket scammer arrested

Updated October 20 2022 - 12:41am, first published 12:30am
Police have charged a Moranbah with fraud for allegedly running a ticketing scam. Picture QPS

A North Queensland woman has been arrested for allegedly running a Luke Combs ticket scam.

