Chinchilla Grandfather Clock 2022 day two results

By Robyn Paine
Updated October 19 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 9:07pm
Joe Payne and Spin Rey score 90 points in the Chinchilla Grandfather Clock. Picture by Created by Kiwi

Charters Towers competitor, Will Durkin is in great form, after the second day of competition he features as the current leader of the Black Truck & Ag Chinchilla Grandfather Clock riding Barefoot VIP with 91 points and are equal leaders in the Knudsen Family Restricted Open.

