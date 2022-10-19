Charters Towers competitor, Will Durkin is in great form, after the second day of competition he features as the current leader of the Black Truck & Ag Chinchilla Grandfather Clock riding Barefoot VIP with 91 points and are equal leaders in the Knudsen Family Restricted Open.
Also highlighted on the leader board after the second day of competition is Louise Comiskey and Good Time Chic with 91 points in the Australians Stockman's Saddlery Novice, with a one point lead ahead of Lachlan Thomson riding Cash.
Judges at this year's Chinchilla Grandfather Clock include Matthew McCormack (Open), Jacob Brown (Novice), Anthony Webb (Restricted Open) and Ladies (Vicki Hiscock).
The third day of Competition commenced at 5-30 am this morning with the proposed order of events for Thursday being to complete the first round of the Open (325-650), followed by first round Novice (121-240) and concluding the second round Saddled Cut Out.
Current top ten competitors in the Grandfather Clock after day two:
1. Will Durkin (Barefoot VIP) 91
2. Joe Payne, Spin Rey (90)
=3. Ken Boulton (Allamo) 89, =3. Robert Daly (Replica) 89
=3. Kimberley Sammon (Smith Family Eve) 89
=3. Ben Williamson (Hazelwood Marnies Girl) 89
=3. Peter O'Neill, Floozie 89
=3. Mark Buttsworth (Peps Double Rey) 89
=3. Troy Palmer (Whos Divine) 89
