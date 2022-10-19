A polled 25 month old bull, Waco S76 (P) drew plenty of admirers when he sold for the top price of $60,000, at the Waco annual Santa Gertrudis on-property sale near Mitchell on Wednesday.
In all, David and Suzanne Bassingthwaighte sold 94 bulls to average $16,909, with buyers operating from as far as the Northern Territory, Windorah, and southern NSW.
The sale topper was bought by Brett Hatton, Santahat Stud, Monto, who said he was attracted to bull bull when he saw him in the sale catalogue.
"He looked even better when we saw him in the flesh today, he is the overall package, and has great breed character, a tidy underline, and is a nice cherry red colour," Mr Hatton said.
Waco S76 will be used for stud duties, and will be joined to first calf heifers.
He is by Waco Paxton P164(P) from Waco P509, and weighed 784 kilograms, has an eye muscle area of 134 square centimetres and a morphology reading of 92 per cent.
Next at $56,000 was Waco S136 (p), another son of Waco Paxton P164 (P) who was bought by the Dean Hague and family Rockingham Santa Gertrudis stud, Lake Cargelligo, NSW.
Waco S136 weighted 828kg, has an eye muscle area of 133sq cm and morphology reading of 65 pc.
Volume buyers included AGP, Murray Downs, Northern Territory who finished with nine bulls to average $6222.
Kel Freeman, Meeleebee Downs, Wallumbilla, finished with eight bulls to average $18,000 and the Juandah Aggregation at Wandoan finished with six bulls to average $10,333,
Co-principal David Bassingthwaighte said it was great to see so many repeat buyers along with some new faces, and the bulls going across a large spread.
Queensland Country Life will have a full report in next week's issue.
Selling agents TopX
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.