Bassingthwaighte's bulls average $16,909

By Helen Walker
Updated October 19 2022 - 8:22am, first published 7:00am
Suzanne Bassingthwaighte, with Brett Hatton, Santahat stud, Monto, who bought the top priced top at $60,000 and David Bassingthwaighte.

A polled 25 month old bull, Waco S76 (P) drew plenty of admirers when he sold for the top price of $60,000, at the Waco annual Santa Gertrudis on-property sale near Mitchell on Wednesday.

