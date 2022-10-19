Credit card applications: Where to start

Before you start applying for a credit card, it's important to actually understand what you're doing. Picture supplied

Many of us have grown up hearing the word "credit card" all around us. We knew it was something our parents used, and that it allowed us to purchase items, but what exactly is it?



Is it the same as a debit card? This is a question that you need to understand when you're first applying for a credit card, amongst others. Once you understand what it is that you're looking to apply for, follow up questions like how to get approved and which card is best, need to be answered. Read on to understand where to begin when it comes to your first credit card application, and what follows from there.

What exactly is a credit card?

Before you start applying for a credit card, it's important to actually understand what you're doing. Rather than a debit card that has physical money on it, credit cards allow you to make various purchases that then get added to your line of credit. By the end of the month, you receive a bill in which these purchases must be paid off.



If they are not paid off in time, you begin to accrue interest. This is why it's so important to understand that credit and debit cards are not the same thing with different names, a credit card is not just free money.

So how do you get approved?

So, if you've made the decision to become the owner of a credit card, there is a whole application process; but how do you actually get approved? Firstly, you need to know what your credit score is.



This will help you to know whether you'll be viewed as a desirable candidate or not and whether you're likely to receive a card as a result. Your credit score is determined by varying factors such as whether you pay your bills on time, this determinant can also help you understand further whether you're ready for the responsibility of a credit card.

From this point, it's important to understand whether you're actually an eligible applicant. Having a good credit score is one thing, but if you're under the predetermined age, or your employment status doesn't match what is required then it's highly unlikely that you'll be able to apply or successfully apply.



If it's vital that you possess a credit card, then making sure you match up with the eligibility criteria prior to your application is necessary.

Understanding your limits is a key component of getting approved. Whilst we all may like to be in possession of a card with a sky-high limit, a credit card company is unlikely to approve a first-time owner when they're setting a ten thousand dollar limit. Think about what is viable for you and what you'll actually be using the card for, and set a limit accordingly.

Different Kinds Of Cards Suit Different Kinds Of Spenders

Not all credit cards are made the same. Different types of cards suit different kinds of people and it's important to do your research prior to applications. Not only will this improve the likelihood of you getting approved, but if successful, you will be in possession of a credit card that best suits your lifestyle. Think about why you're applying for this card. Whilst some people may need it simply for emergencies, others may need it for day to day purchases that they're wishing to receive rewards or perks. This, as well as the fees and interest levels, are important factors to consider when looking to begin a card application. For some with higher incomes, certain fees may not be a major determinant for them, whereas for others it may be a huge aspect to consider. If you're likely to only use your credit card for day to day grocery purchases or things adjacent to that, then a card that gives you perks like frequent flyer points or discounts on your items may be a major factor to consider. It's important to go into the process well informed about which kind of card best suits your needs.