North Queensland farmers Karinda and Dale Anderson have two green and gold passions in life - sugar cane and John Deere.
During the pandemic, they decided to combine them and launch their own John Deere museum and educational farm tours at their Calen property near Mackay, which have taken off in a big way.
"You often have to look at a second form of income as a cane grower, and we're passionate about agriculture, so that's what started it," Ms Anderson said.
"We don't teach kids where their food comes from, or what it takes for the farmers to do it.
"We thought it was important for people to learn more about where their food comes from, so we started the farm tours to show what happens from planting sugarcane to getting it to the mill."
They also have a small crushing machine which allows visitors to taste the sugar.
After launching the tours and campsite under their Oh Deere Farm Stay brand, the pair got to work transforming an old cane cutter's house into the John Deere museum - affectionately known as the 'Love Shack'.
Over the years, they have amassed thousands of green and gold items, from tractors and dart boards to dinner sets and even toilet paper.
It all started with a toy for their son.
"My husband and I went to a wedding and left one of our young kids in Tassie with our parents and we want to take him back a toy and that's basically where it started," Ms Anderson said.
Originally potato farmers from Tasmania, they made the move to Calen in 2015 due to Karinda's health problems and wanting a fresh start.
She suffered a brain aneurysm in 2004.
"I was sitting on a stationary quad bike talking to the dogs, then I had an aneurysm and fell off the bike."
She received 27 fractures to her face and was in a coma for months.
"It nearly killed me. It's been a long time learning to walk and talk.
"And from that I've had severe osteoarthritis. It was too cold and we needed to move. One of the girls wanted to follow in our footsteps and study agriculture, so it was decided."
Karinda still suffers health problems, but the farm has become her saving grace.
She and her husband love the change of scenery and plan on offering visitors a place to learn, camp and have a cup of tea for many years to come.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
