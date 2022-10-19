Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Oh Deere Farm Stay takes off in a big way

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
October 19 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karinda Anderson shows off their massive collection of John Deere items. Pictures Oh Deere Farm Stay

North Queensland farmers Karinda and Dale Anderson have two green and gold passions in life - sugar cane and John Deere.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.