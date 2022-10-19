Queensland Country Life
Weaner steers under 200kg sell for 750c/kg at Roma store sale

October 19 2022 - 3:00am
Steers crack 750c at Roma

A total of 4362 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

