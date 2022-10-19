Steers crack 750c at Roma

A total of 4362 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.
Weaner steers under 200kg topped at 750c and averaged 750c, weaner steers 200-280kg reached 730c and averaged 675c, steers 280-330kg reached 700c and averaged 614c, and steers 330-400kg reached 696c and averaged 576c. Feeder steers 400-500kg topped at 602c averaging 503c.
Western Noble House Pty Ltd, Glenorie, Morven, sold Angus cross steers to 716c, reaching $2026 to average $1823. Albury Pastoral Co, Albury, Mungallala, sold Charolais cross steers to 700c, reaching $2123 to average $2043. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 546c, reaching $1578 to average $1463.
PW and YR Johnson, Oakwood, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers to 638c, reaching $2196 to average $1965. The Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 606c, reaching $1734 to average $1680. Mark Godfrey, North Jackson, sold Drougthmaster cross steers to 626c, reaching $2385 to average $2095.
Ray Scott Pastoral, Ingaby Stn, St George, sold Angus cross steers to 622c, reaching $2298 to average $1999. C and R Taber, Ecanius, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 620c, reaching $2015 to average $1897.
Leumeah Grazing, Leumeah, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 608c, reaching $$2201 to average $2201. The Angus cross heifers sold to 532c, reaching $1670 to average $1583. EL and DK Connolly, Tetalga, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 582c, reaching $2311 to average $2276.
Gwenbrook Farms, Gwenbrook, Roma, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 578c, reaching $2419 to average $2197. Russell Ian Mocker, Surprise, St George, sold Santa Gertrudis steers to 574c, reaching $2295 to average $2218. JS Grazing, Double J, Injune, sold Angus steers to 554c, reaching $2601 to average $2531.
Wellwater Pastoral Co, Wellwater, Tambo, sold Angus cross steers to 534c, reaching $2212 to average $2144. The Santa Gertrudis cross cows sold to 363c, reaching $2541 to average $1798. AF and MF Douglas, Springfield, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 500c, reaching $2227 to average $2227.
SF and HE Wilkin, Everbroke, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 435c, reaching $2851 to average $2786. Arbroath Grazing Co, Massey Lane, Roma, sold Simmental cross steers to 434c, reaching $3178 to average $3178. Belfast Investments Pty Ltd, Llorac Stn, Muttaburra, sold Brahman steers to 424c, reaching a top $2574 to average $2282.
Heifers under 200kg topped at 620c and averaged 495c, heifers 200- 280kg topped at 620c and averaged 511c, heifers 280-330kg topped at 634c, averaging 498c, heifers 330-400kg topped at 576c, averaging 476c, and heifers 400-500kg topped at 520c, averaging 429c.
GFD Lee, Leswalt, Roma, sold Angus heifers to 634c, reaching $2157 to average $1810. Torres Park Grazing Co, Torres Park, Augathella, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers sold to 604c, reaching $2097 to average $1749. CJ, DM, RJ and MA Harland, Glenolive, Injune, sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers to 592c, reaching $1807 to average $1649.
MR Graham and KJ Moloney, Kandarra, Wallumbilla, sold heifers to 570c, reaching $1592 to average $1439. Dart Pastoral Co, Thirlstone, Roma, sold Charolais cross heifers to 516c, reaching $1991 to average $1900. Ian Duff, Duffields, Injune, sold Limousin cross heifers to 506c, reaching $2173 to average $2004.
WA and KE Freeman, Meeleebee Downs, Wallumbilla, sold Hereford cross heifers to 502c, reaching $1928 to average $1847. The Hereford cross cows sold to 372c, reaching $2644 to average $1912. Bottle Tree Pastoral Pty Ltd, Glanmire, Tambo sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers 470c, reaching $1463 to average $1285.
Cows 330-400kg reached 340c and averaged 296c, cows 400- 500kg topped at 389c, averaging 338c, cows 500-600kg topped at 389c, averaging 354c, and cows over 600kg topped at 395c, averaging 367c.
McKellar Bros, Newstead, Morven, sold Charolais cross cows to 362c reaching $2165 to average $1729. Moyallen Past Co, Plain View, Mitchell, sold Brahman cross cows to 360c, reaching $2025 to average $1760. Bass Cattle Co, Muldoon, Mungallala, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls to 384c, reaching $2735 to average $2303.
