Women's contribution recognised

In 2007 the General Assembly of the United Nations declared that October 15 each year would be observed as International Day of Rural Women.
Since then, International Day of Rural Women is observed in many countries across the world celebrating the achievements of women and the contribution they make to rural communities.
In Queensland, more than half of all women working in agriculture are employed as farmers or farm managers, and they contribute one third of all on-farm income.
Women also play a major role in contributing to day-to-day living and farm sustainability through their off-farm earnings, which is estimated to be 84 per cent of all off-farm income.
But these statistics are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to measuring the contribution women make to rural Queensland.
The influence of women permeates across all aspects of rural communities from the sporting clubs, the local councils, schools and hospitals, local arts and culture initiatives through to professional services, farming enterprise, business and much more.
Women have played an important role throughout the history of the development of rural communities and agriculture.
For instance, Elizabeth McArthur founded the wool industry in Australia in the early 1800s. In 1971, Patricia Edgley MBE called a meeting to discuss the closure of the Bourke School Hostel and because of this meeting, the ICPA was formed, which went on to provide education to rural Australian children for the next 50 years.
And women continue to make an enormous difference to rural communities and agriculture. This year, Rebecca Bradshaw was named 2022 Queensland AgriFutures Rural Women's award winner for making positive change for rural and remote families after establishing the first private, child health nurse-led service delivered online in Queensland.
In the QFF network, women are making a significant contribution through a range of roles including as board chairs and directors, CEOs, policy, project, and research professionals as well as through owning and operating farming enterprises and businesses across the agricultural supply chain.
International Rural Women's Day is a great opportunity to reflect on the difference women have made throughout the history of rural Queensland and to recognise the ongoing contribution women continue to make today to the future of regional communities and the agricultural sector.
