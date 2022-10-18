Queensland Country Life
Chinchilla Grandfather Clock campdraft 2022 day one wrap

By Robyn Paine
Updated October 18 2022 - 10:39pm, first published 10:30pm
The first round of the Knudsen Family Restricted Open was run on Tuesday with 230 nominations, for open horses, attracting leading riders from across the nation and judged by Anthony Webb.

