The first round of the Knudsen Family Restricted Open was run on Tuesday with 230 nominations, for open horses, attracting leading riders from across the nation and judged by Anthony Webb.
A line of Wagyu cattle donated by Peter and Shari Knudsen were used for this event and scores reflected the quality of cattle supplied with big scores being recorded and forty-five per cent of competitors recording full courses.
The competition was hotly contested with four competitors currently holding the lead with 91 points including, Will Durkin (Barefoot VIP), Pete Comiskey (Ervine's Just Jim), Wally Rea (Pandora) and Troy Palmer (Hells a Comin) and fourteen competitors having scored 90 points.
Campdraft action commenced this morning at 5-30 am with the first round of the Black Truck and Ag Chinchilla Grandfather Clock (1-324), followed by the first round of the Australian Stockmans Saddlery Novice (1-120) and the first round of the Rosevale Saddled Cut Out.
Please note, the campdraft program may be subject to change. A large audience is expected to view the campdraft finals to be held on Saturday afternoon.
MORE READING:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.