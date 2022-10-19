Another giant of Queensland and Australian Merino industry, Peter Harvey has passed away.
Mr Harvey, 93, who had retired to Toowoomba, was one of the most influential names in the wool industry, having worked for Terrick Terrick for 32 years from 1949.
In that time he trained some of the big names in the industry, including Ken Riley, who himself passed away a fortnight ago, and Howard Holmes.
His passion for the wool industry helped build a stud sheep showing complex in Blackall that is still the envy of other show societies, and was one of the attributes for which he received life membership to the Barcoo Pastoral Society in 2021.
From the time he arrived in the community on January 6, 1949, he didn't miss a Blackall Show, and he said at the time that some of the best years he and his wife Ruth had were in the district.
He passed away in Toowoomba on Tuesday evening.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
