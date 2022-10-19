IMPENDING wet weather has some central Queensland growers concerned one of the best wheat crops in years may be lost completely.
Paddocks across the district are full to the brim with potentially bumper crops, however, forecasts of significant rainfall in the coming days have left croppers worried their efforts could be for nought.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology is expecting widespread rain across eastern Australia, with some areas expected to receive up to 150mm.
In the coming days, Biloela is expected to possibly record as much as 50mm, which could not only delay harvest, but could possibly downgrade crops that have so far enjoyed a near-perfect run.
Among the growers who are realistic about what the threat of rain could do to crops is Richard Fairley, who said extended dry weather could deliver one of the best harvests in history.
"I think Biloela is primed for an excellent harvest if the weather stays clear for the next month or so.
"We've got good prices, probably record yields and the quality should be there.
"As a result of us doing a broad spectrum of crops here, the wheat has enjoyed rain at the right time, has dodged any kind of frost and really couldn't have asked for a better growing season.
"However, that is the best case scenario and I think most growers are prepared for rain to downgrade that result.
"If the worst case scenario happens we could go from losing a quarter of the crop in the first storm to losing everything in a follow-up storm if there was one."
Contractor harvesters have already begun rolling into paddocks in the hopes of getting some of the crops in, however, cool temperatures and occasional rain showers have prevented them from making much progress.
"The weather forecast is not looking good as most models are not only predicting rain but significant amounts of it," Mr Fairley said.
"It's a bit of a pity that the agricultural sector is always at the mercy of the weather and we don't get a jackpot result after so many months of positive outlooks, but that is the way it goes sometimes.
"It's a bad thing for a farmer to say, especially when you think back to how tough things can get during drought, but it is going to be a challenging month or so.
"I just hope we can all get a win."
According to the Australian Wheat Board, wheat prices were on the rise as of October 14, ranging from $435 to $445 a tonne on the Atherton Tablelands, while deliveries on the Darling Downs ranged from $385 to $395 a tonne.
Recent flooding rain across much of Victoria and NSW's cropping districts, coupled with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has many experts believing that the price of high quality wheat crops could spike in the coming weeks.
However, Mr Fairley said he was bracing for the worst but hoping for the best.
"I would personally like to see two months with no rain," he said.
"However, I know the taps aren't just going to turn off because headers are going into the paddock, but that is looming as the biggest challenge for us anyway.
"Our wheat last year was a total write-off because it was so dry, but fortunately we were able to follow it up with a really good mungbean crop.
"You take the wins with the losses and I think everyone involved with farming knows that. We'll just keep our eyes on the skies and hope for the best."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
