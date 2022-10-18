THE annual BeefEx conference has been ushered in at the Brisbane Showgrounds on Tuesday evening.
A big crowd of industry leaders and experts gathered to meet and greet ahead of the two-day conference that officially begins at 8am on Wednesday morning.
Representatives from companies in all sectors of the industry gathered with some coming from as far away as NSW, Victoria and Western Australia.
Organisers were kept busy handing out the first of the name tags for the 700 guests that are expected to gather for this year's conference.
Hosted by the Australian Lot Feeders Association, the annual conference will be held at the Brisbane Showgrounds and will feature a variety of guest speakers.
Among the highlights of the opening morning's action is a talk on navigating the minefield of world economic chaos by former Australian treasurer Peter Costello, as well as an in-depth look at the global meat trade sector from McDonalds' Andrew Brazier, while the ALFA's excellence in feedlot education medal will also be awarded on Wednesday morning.
Taking centre stage on the opening afternoon will be Tiffany Davey, who will discuss being bold within the industry, best selling author and trends commentator Michael McQueen and the finalists of the ALFA young lot feeder of the year competition.
Capping off the opening day will be a gala dinner before the conference resumes on Thursday.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
