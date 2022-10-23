Being born and raised in the country was the worst thing that could have ever happened to me - at least that's what I thought at 15 years old.
I viewed it as an unlucky setback in life, as if I'd been dealt an unfortunate hand at birth and my TED talks would be on how everything I'd achieved I'd had to work so much harder to gain because there was nothing and no opportunities where I grew up out in the bush.
Yet, at the ripe age of 23, I've found myself preaching the exact opposite and for a while I didn't know why. I mean look at it; our roads, healthcare, infrastructure, telecommunications, just to name a few are grossly behind any major city.
I recently was asked to speak at my local school's upcoming awards nights, and the brief was, 'talk about everything you've achieved since you were a pupil at our little school'.
This took me a while to consider what I would or could even discuss. The truth is, all that I have achieved is because I went to ''our little school.''
When I reflect on the person I was, to what I have become, every aspect seemed to circle back to my hometown.
My confidence I gained because my mum enrolled me in a little dance school that ran out of the RSL hall, I gained my public speaking skills by being on the student council, I learnt the importance of team work by playing in the school band, I understood the importance of community when helping in flood clean-ups, and the development of my leadership skills I owe to my peers and teachers throughout my education.
Every skill, friendship, career choice, opportunity and life decision I've made is testament to where I grew up. I was unconscious to the fact that my hometown was the founding cornerstone that influenced who I would become.
What I want to iterate to not only the next generation, but also to my generation is to never underestimate the importance of where you grew up.
The people, produce, industries, businesses, elders and even the history of a town in some way or another have contributed to who you are today.
Life will take you to unexpected places, but wherever you find yourself, always stand proud of your rural roots and the place that made you the person you are.
- Brittany Kugel, Queensland Country Life 2021 Showgirl
