Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Forest Park Santas top the Barcoo Breeders Sale

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
October 18 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forest Park stud manager Andrew Peterson, with Forest Park Onyz1848 (PP) who sold for the top price of $57,500. Picture Helen Walker.

An increased bull sale average and new top price were the some of the highlights achieved at the 37th annual Barcoo Breeders bull sale at Blackall on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Walker

Helen Walker

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.