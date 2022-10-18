An increased bull sale average and new top price were the some of the highlights achieved at the 37th annual Barcoo Breeders bull sale at Blackall on Tuesday.
The sale topped at $57,500, when 105 bulls sold to average $17,419, a dramatic increase against last year's result when 104 Bulls sold to average $14,476, leaving vendors Len and Matt Sargood Drensmaine stud, Tambo, and Liz Allen, Forest Hill Santa Gertrudis stud, Blackall feeling very happy.
In the breakdown of averages, Drensmaine sold 58 bulls to average $16,017, while Forest Park sold 47 bulls to average$19,148.
The top price honors went to Liz Allen of Forest Park, when a bidding dual erupted for Forest Park Onyz1848 (PP),with Jason and Joanne Wolf, Canowindra stud, Emerald, operating through AuctionsPlus, being the winners.
Representing full home-bred Forest Park breeding, at 19 months, Onyz weighed 710 kilograms, with a morphology reading of 81 per cent, and an eye muscle area of 130 square centimetres.
Next at $52,500 was Forest Park Oracle 1871 (PP) who was bought by the Waugh family, Brentwood, Goovigen.
Chris and Eliza Fox, Cooinda Santa Gertrudis stud, Proston paid $38,000 for Forest Park Othello 1840 (PP).
Topping the Drensmaine run of the catalogue selling on behalf of Len and Matt Sargood, was Drensmaine Javelin (P), a son of Drensmaine Gandhi G93 (P) from a Drensmaine polled female.
At 24 months and with a weight of 874kgs, Drensmaine Javelin (P) sold to Rebecca Vary, Casino, NSW.
Volume buyers included Peter Britton, Brighton, Winton, who finished with 15 bulls to average $12,200 Campbell Pastoral Company, Currawarra, Mitchell, who finished with nine bulls to average $14,333.
Chris Turnbull, Landsdowne, Tambo, bought seven bulls to average $12,700, while Ian Ivers, Marathon, Richmond also finished with seven bulls to average $13,100.
Selling agents: Nutrien, Elders, GDL
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.