THE King of the Mountain, Queensland's newest and richest slot race, has taken another stride towards its climax in Toowoomba on December 31.
A little over a week ago, the 12 slot holders were announced - 10 drawn by ballot and the remaining pair settled at auction.
The first of the auctioned slots sold for $84,000 and the second for $100,000 with some the proceeds to be shared between the Racing Queensland Off-The-Track program, Queensland Jockeys Association and The Lighthouse, a children's literacy program in Toowoomba.
The 10 slot holders drawn in the ballot - Tony Khoury, TJT Bloodstock, Andrew Boulos, David John Meara, Adam John Kennelly, Sears Racing, Paul Robert Reedy, Chris Anderson Jayven See, Cunningham Thoroughbreds, Harvey Black / Lyndhurst Stud and Sheralee Estate - must pay $40,000 to secure their place for the next three years.
The $750,000 King of The Mountain will be run over 1200m, be contested as a set weights and penalties event and restricted to Queensland-bred and trained horses.
Interstate-based trainers with satellite stables in Queensland will not be permitted to start a horse in the King of the Mountain.
The winner will also receive a wildcard spot for the Magic Millions QTIS on the Gold Coast on Magic Millions day.
Mackay trainer Albert Mules is still smiling after his mare Cabalo Escuro, successful in the Mackay Newmarket, was named Queensland's Provincial Horse of the Year.
When Mules bought Cabalo Escuro (All Too Hard-Lucia), he hoped to win a few races but says he had been "blown away" by the turn of events.
"She has just got stronger and stronger and hopefully she can come back and do the same thing again," he said of the mare which has not raced since the Cleveland Bay in Townsville on August 6.
In all she has won 10 times and managed another nine placings in 38 starts for prize money of $178,370.
Cabalo Escuro joined the Mules stable at the end of 2021 and has won on seven occasions, the highpoint coming in the Mackay Newmarket on July 15 when she beat Ammoudi Bay and Montenegro Man.
Three horses - Roller Coaster, Brocky and Glory Bound - proved their worth last week to be included in our blackbook.
At Ipswich Roller Coaster (Ocean Park-Curvy) produced a barnstorming finish to grab third spot in the Bundaberg Rum Benchmark 65 Handicap (1680m).
Ridden by Sam Collett for the Chris Waller stable, Roller Coaster was nearer last than first on the home bend yet he failed by only a head.
Collett was again the rider when the Liam Birchley-trained Brocky (Stratum-Mountain Legacy) zoomed home for second in the Oxley Golf Club Benchmark 68 Handicap (1200m).
Like Roller Coaster, Brocky was well off the speed before charging to the wire to lose by a nose in a tricky finish.
The Peter Moody-trained Glory Bound (Tavistock-The Tidy Empress) caught the eye at Caulfield. Having only her third Australian run, Glory Bound was doing her best work towards the end to run third in the Ladies Day Vase (1600m).
An $11 shot when the barriers opened, Glory Bound made steady ground on the front running winner Sirileo Miss from the halfway point and was beaten less than three lengths.
Authorities at Racing Queensland have approved the following meetings for the next few days - October 21 Mackay and Sunshine Coast (night); October 22 Clifton, Gladstone, Gympie, Isisford, Richmond, St George, Toowoomba (night) and Townsville; October 23 Sunshine Coast; October 25 Kilcoy and October 27 Rockhampton.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
