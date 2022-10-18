Queensland Country Life

Surawski's Limousins come up trumps at Moreton Beef Classic

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
October 18 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Auctioneer Craig Bell, Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew, with Brian and Jill Surawski, Jilabri, Milbong, and their winning Limousin steers at the Moreton Beef Classic Show and Sale.

BRIAN and Jill Surawski, Jilabri, Milbong, have come up trumps at the Moreton Beef Classic Show and Sale exhibiting the champion grain fed pen - home bred Limousin steers that made 467.2c/kg to return $2795/head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.