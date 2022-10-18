BRIAN and Jill Surawski, Jilabri, Milbong, have come up trumps at the Moreton Beef Classic Show and Sale exhibiting the champion grain fed pen - home bred Limousin steers that made 467.2c/kg to return $2795/head.
Champion grain fed export beast was a Charolais cross presented by Cliff Shelley and Wendy Brice from Kingsford Farms, Freestone Feedlot, which made 477.2c ($3125).
Champion grain fed trade beast, a Limousin steer, was exhibited by Hillcroft Feedlot and sold for 503.2c ($2440).
Creekview Cattle Co was awarded champion grass trophy with a pen of three Brangus-cross steers that made 425.2c ($2140).
Champion pen of feeder heifers were a pen of Charolais-cross exhibited by From Enterprises that went on to sell for 461.2c ($1746).
The Clarke family, Beechmont, was also in the winner's circle with the champion pen of Charolais-cross feeder steers that returned 499.2c ($2542).
Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew yarded 630 head for the 29th annual show and sale, which has supported the Royal Flying Doctor Service for more than 20 years.
Other top sales included 100 day Limousin steer from Hillcroft feedlot that made 461.2c ($3643). A grass fed Charbray bullock from Thompson Brothers made 431.2c ($3320). Bernie Duncombe, Nanango, sold a Charolais-cross steer for 440c ($3234). Santa/Limousin-cross steers from Ben Beling made 440.2c ($3323).
Kingsford Familty Trust, Freestone Feedlot, sold a pen of 100 day accredited Charolais-cross steers for 461.2c ($3336). Creekview, Kilcoy, sold a Speckle Park-cross steer for 433.2c ($2902).
A Charbray-cross steer from Beaudesert State High School made 435c ($3001). GS&DF Argent & Sons sold Limousin steer for 449.2c ($3234). A Triple P Pastoral Charbray steer made 457.2c ($3108).
Faith Lutheran College, Plainland, sold Charolais steers for 443.2c ($2799). A Limousin from Tom and Joy Surawksi made 459.2c ($2663). Speckle Park-cross steers from Barry Neuendorff made 449.2c ($2234). The Knopke family presented a Limousin steer that made 464.2c ($2785).
The Issell Family sold for Angus steers 433.2c ($2758). Len and Pat Haynes sold a Charbray for 447.2c ($3085). Charbray heifers from Greendale Cattle Co returned $2228.
From Enterprises's Charolais feeders sold for 500c ($1858). A grass fed six tooth Charolais-cross steer from Dallas Allery made 417.2c ($3379). Grain assisted Greyman steers from Sword Holdings made 420c ($3108).
