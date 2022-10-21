DON'T overlook the Queenslander tonight in the prestigious Manikato Stakes (1200m) at Moonee Valley.
Rothfire was a winner on the tricky Valley circuit two runs back and then finished close to the placegetters in the Moir Stakes-G1 at his most recent appointment.
Senior rider Damian Lane is sticking with the Rob Heathcote-trained Rothfire, bred by the Gleesons out Chinchilla way, in the $2 million dash.
In latest TAB markets Rothfire is quoted at $6 in from an opening price of $7.
The favourite is Paulele ($3.80) with Bella Nipotina ($4.60) next and Coolangatta ($5.5) holding the third line of betting.
Meantime, Toowoomba-trained Dreamtimer and Roma's Palate have a date in Brisbane in a few weeks.
Both were last weekend winners of qualifying races for the Country Cups Challenge final, which will be run at Doomben on December 3.
Dreamtimer (Dreamscape-Tied Up) won the $16,000 Stanthorpe Cup (1400m) last Saturday for his seventh career triumph and, importantly for connections the event carried qualifying status for the Challenge final.
Trained by Kevin Kemp and ridden for the stable by Montana Savva, Dreamtimer scraped in by a nose to win from Military Kings (Hussonet-Daft) and third place went to Kappy Cino (Kaphero-Money Angel), which finished another 1.5 lengths away.
Silent Explorer (Lope De Vega-Uneasy Silence) also put himself in the frame for the Stampede at Doomben on Country Cups Challenge day after winning his qualifier over 1200m in Innisfail last Saturday.
The Stephen Massingham-trained seven-year-old was well fancied to run as the $2.80 TAB favourite and was untroubled to win by nearly two lengths.
Gdansk and Our Chiquilla finished second and third, respectively.
Palate (Better Than Ready-Commanding Epic) made the short trip from Roma to Blackall to seal a win in its Country Cups qualifier.
Ridden by Brooke Richardson for the Ben Waldron stable, Palate won as he liked by six and three-quarter lengths from Halcyon House and Bottom Line. It was his seventh win and earned prizemoney of $6500.
On the same Stanthorpe card when Dreamtimer saluted, seven-year-old The Tenor (Your Song-Bay Trixie) beat Peaches Dream and Moscini in the Country Stampede Final qualifier (1000m) with heavyweight rider Paul Hamblin in the saddle for trainer John Dann.
Weekend tips:
Brisbane
Race 1 - Miss Coota 1, Mishani Tycoon 2, Mishani Cruise 3, Keyboard 4.
Race 2 - Bochkareva 1, Chinny Boom 2, Rapid Outlaw 3, En Pointe 4.
Race 3 - Still Ready 1, Count Da Beans 2, Rebel News 3, Northern Express 4.
Race 4 - Self Indulgent 1, Embeller 2, Noble Beauty 3, Daring Belle 4.
Race 5 - Fetch 1, Minted 2, Strategic Position 3, Tru Blu Tango 4.
Race 6 - A Call From Heaven 1, Hatchet 2, Battleton 3, Bowrider 4.
Race 7 - Populist 1, Tappy's One 2, Spurious 3, Daring Man 4.
Race 8 - Circularity 1, La Amigo 2, Proper Rogue 3, Skins 4.
Race 9 - Hail Manhattan 1, Tears Of Love 2, Aussie Nugget 3, At Witz End 4.
Race 10 - Smirk 1, Without Revenge 2, Slow Hands 3, Supergiant 4.
Sydney
Race 1: Stanislaus 1, Coincide 2, Kintyre 3, Barber 4.
Race 2 - Lord Desanimaux 1, Sassy Choice 2, Hyland Bay 3, Smooth Esprit 4.
Race 3 - Bussbuss 1, Gave Me You 2, Impact Star 3, Shotrmaker 4.
Race 4 - Kermanding 1, Philipsburg 2, Mamounia 3, Olympic Theatre 4.
Race 5 - Diamil 1, Criaderas 2, Yiyi 3, Mirann 4.
Race 6 - Kote 1, Dashing Legend 2, Willinga Beast 3, Miss Hellfire 4.
Race 7 - Golden Mile 1, A lot More Love 2, Token Capitalist 3, Communist 4.
Race 8 - Matcha Latte 1, Manzoice 2, Promitto 1, Elliptical 4.
Race 9 - Icebath 1, Espiona 2, Sheza Belter 3, Nimalee 4.
Race 10 - Acquitted 1, Wisdom Of Water 2, Fox Fighter 3, Coal Crusher 4.
Melbourne
Race 1 - Mexico 1, Arkansaw Lad 2, Optume 3, Count Your Pennies 4.
Race 2 - Esta La Roca 1, Wolflands 2, Malkovich 3, Mossman Gorge 4.
Race 3 - Shalailed 1, Sweet Ride 2, Redzoust 3, King's Consort 4.
Race 4 - Greece 1, Wee Nessy 2, Startide 3, Everglade 4.
Race 5 - Do It La 1, Zoe's Promise 2, Bonheur 3, Hell Hath No Fury 4.
Race 6 - Gentleman Roy 1, Tuvalu 32, Callsign Mav 3, Buffalo River 4.
Race 7 - Virtuous Circle 1, Berkeley Square 2, Pericles 3, Sir Bailey 4.
Race 8 - Nerve Not Verve 1, Persan 2, Francesco Guardi 3, Sacramento 4.
Race 9 - Anamoe 1, Gold Trip 2, El Bodegon 3, Zaaki 4.
Race 10 - Sirileo Miss 1, Roots 2, Agreeable 3, Saigon.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential advice, support and counseling by calling 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.