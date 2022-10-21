Queensland Country Life
Home/Rural Life

Thriller from Chinchilla to fire at Moonee Valley

Alan Welburn
By Alan Welburn
October 21 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rothfire was a Group 1 winning juvenile and is chasing another major as an older horse in the Manikato Stakes. Picture supplied

DON'T overlook the Queenslander tonight in the prestigious Manikato Stakes (1200m) at Moonee Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alan Welburn

Alan Welburn

Journalist

Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.