An exciting step forward for the world of pro-rodeo sees the Australian Professional Rodeo Association sign a new landmark agreement to stream rodeo events across the country, and beyond.
Cluch and the APRA have announced one of the most progressive steps in the pro-rodeo sport that will see the creation of a new centralised streaming platform for APRA events across Australia.
AusProRodeo.TV powered by Cluch will launch with the goal of streaming multiple events and covering the eight standard events in pro-rodeo.
Every event on the AusProRodeo.TV platform will be available to view globally with subscription options designed to maximise audience reach and drive new commercial opportunities across the sport.
"Cluch is thrilled to partner with the Australian Professional Rodeo Association to provide a dedicated, standalone rodeo platform that will showcase the best of Australian Pro-Rodeo to a global audience," Cluch head of commercial Hamish Bayliss said.
"APRA has been a delight to work with and we are excited to unlock unprecedented opportunities for sponsors, fans and riders in this country."
APRA executive director Jeff Miller added, "AusProRodeo.TV will revolutionise the way people can experience Australian pro-rodeo here and abroad.
"The management team and the members of the APRA are excited to be forming a partnership with Cluch TV to bring greater exposure of the sport to a wider audience with the launch of AusProRodeo.TV at this year's NFR in November," he said.
The new AusProRodeo.TV service will launch with coverage of this year's Ariat APRA National Finals Rodeo to be held at CQLX, Gracemere from November 10-12.
All four rounds, over the three days will be broadcast, with every minute of every ride and run from 130 of the country's best pro-rodeo athletes (over 20 hours of content) will be available for viewing onAusProRodeo.TV.
The NFR broadcast will be presented by a team of commentators including a voice synonymous with professional sport across the globe, Mike Westdorp.
The broadcast will include live arena-action as well as interviews with Australia's top cowboys and cowgirls, behind-the-chutes coverage, insights into the journey of some of the event's top 15 qualifiers, exclusive messaging from event partners, catch-ups with the sport's rivals as they battle for a gold buckle and an Australian champion title.
Plus, presentations of the 2022 pro tour winners, roughstock of the year awards, pickup man of the year and bull fighter of the year titles.
If you can't make it arena-side for the NFR, the AusProRodeo.TV coverage will have you feeling like you're part of the crowd - from the comfort of your couch.
Visit AusProRodeo.TV for further information and to register to watch the upcoming NFR event.
